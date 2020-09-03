Cricket Cricket Inaugural Lanka Premier League to start on November 14 The SLPL was initially scheduled to take place between August 28 to September 20, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PTI Colombo 03 September, 2020 13:29 IST Five teams will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period for the Sri Lanka Premier League title. - Twitter PTI Colombo 03 September, 2020 13:29 IST The inaugural edition of the Sri Lanka Premier League (SLPL) T20 tournament will be held from November 14 to December 6 this year, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Thursday.The SLPL was initially scheduled to take place between August 28 to September 20, but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.“Sri Lanka Cricket expects to officially launch the eagerly awaited Sri Lanka Premier League T20 cricket tournament in early November,” the SLC said in a statement.The tournament will be played at three international venues -- Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium. IPL 2020: James Pattinson replaces Lasith Malinga at Mumbai Indians Five teams will compete in 23 matches over a 15-day period.The five teams are named after Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna districts.“The tournament will not only create a platform for local players to develop their skills by playing side by side with world-class players, but will also provide an opportunity for Sri Lankan cricket fans to watch a quality cricket tournament,” the organisers said. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos