Home IPL 2020 News IPL 2020: James Pattinson replaces Lasith Malinga at Mumbai Indians Australian speedster James Pattinson will join the Mumbai Indians camp in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Team Sportstar 02 September, 2020 18:13 IST Australia bowler James Pattinson - Getty Images Team Sportstar 02 September, 2020 18:13 IST Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians has named Australian speedster James Pattinson as a replacement for Lasith Malinga for this year’s Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates.One of the key members of the team, Malinga will be unavailable because of ‘personal reasons’ and will be with his family back in Sri Lanka. Pattinson will join the team in Abu Dhabi this weekend. Pattinson has previously played for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.Owner Akash Ambani welcomed James on board and extended all support to Malinga.READ| IPL 2020: Kings XI skipper K.L. Rahul wants team to 'peak at the right time' “James is the right fit for us and adds to our pace attack options available at hand especially for the conditions we will play in this season in UAE,” Ambani said in a statement.READ| IPL 2020: Ponting warns Delhi Capitals players against over-training in the UAE heat “Lasith is a legend and a pillar of MI’s strength. There is no denying the fact that we will miss Lasith’s cricketing acumen this season. However, we fully understand Lasith’s need to be in Sri Lanka with his family during this time. Mumbai Indians is founded on the values of ‘One Family’ and for us the members of our squad and their well-being will always hold utmost importance.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos