MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

SA vs IND: Sai Sudharsan “lost for words” after maiden India call-up for South Africa ODIs

The 22-year-old left-handed opening batter has had a meteoric rise in the last two years. Sai became a household name earlier this year with impressive performances for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, the highlight of which was the 94 in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

Published : Nov 30, 2023 22:34 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan in action.
FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan in action. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

B. Sai Sudharsan, one of the most exciting talents to come through from Tamil Nadu in recent times, got his big break on Thursday after being selected as part of the Indian one-day international team for the tour to South Africa later this month.

The 22-year-old left-handed opening batter has had a meteoric rise in the last two years. Sai became a household name earlier this year with impressive performances for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, the highlight of which was the 94 in the final against Chennai Super Kings.

Currently, he is with the TN squad in Mumbai for the Vijay Hazare Trophy and has started the tournament well, scoring a match-winning 125 in the first game against Goa.

“It is a great feeling, and I am a bit lost for words. It is a dream come true for me, but at the same time, this is just the beginning, and there are many areas where I need to improve,” said Sai to Sportstar on Thursday.

Follow | India’s all-format squad for South Africa tour

After missing out on the final year in under-19 cricket because of the pandemic in 2020, he has more than made up for it in the last two years. “I think the TNPL in 2021 and this year’s IPL have been some of the key moments in my career so far and helped me progress,” he remarked on his journey in the last few years.

After the IPL this year, he has been part of the Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Irani Cup and the India A squad for the ACC Emerging Cup in Sri Lanka, where he scored an unbeaten century against Pakistan A.

In September, he debuted in the English county circuit and played two games for Surrey. He top-scored in both innings in his second game.

“I learnt a lot playing in all these tournaments, and the exposure it has given me has helped me improve as a batter.”

“But my first goal is to just focus on my match tomorrow (Friday) against Punjab and help the team qualify for the knockouts,” said Sai before signing off.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sai Sudharsan /

India

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND: Sai Sudharsan “lost for words” after maiden India call-up for South Africa ODIs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC denies Punjab FC its first win of the season in 3-3 draw
    N. Sudarshan
  3. With their Olympic dreams shattered, Indian compound archers look to make peace with reality
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Hockey Senior Nationals 2023: A breeding ground for young Indian talents
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Full list of 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. SA vs IND: Sai Sudharsan “lost for words” after maiden India call-up for South Africa ODIs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. West Indies’ Dowrich announces international retirement at 32
    Reuters
  3. India squad for South Africa tour: KL Rahul to lead in ODIs; Suryakumar in T20Is; Yuzvendra Chahal returns
    Team Sportstar
  4. Full list of 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs AUS, 4th T20I preview: Vice captain Iyer returns as India looks to seal series against depleted Australia
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND: Sai Sudharsan “lost for words” after maiden India call-up for South Africa ODIs
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru FC denies Punjab FC its first win of the season in 3-3 draw
    N. Sudarshan
  3. With their Olympic dreams shattered, Indian compound archers look to make peace with reality
    Jonathan Selvaraj
  4. Hockey Senior Nationals 2023: A breeding ground for young Indian talents
    K. Keerthivasan
  5. Full list of 20 teams qualified for the T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment