Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Day 1 of the first India vs Australia BGT Test in Nagpur. This is Lalith Kalidas and Nigamanth P bringing you the updates.
India vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shami, Siraj remove AUS openers; Smith, Labuschagne aim to rebuild
IND vs AUS LIVE Score, 1st Test: Follow the live updates, action and highlights from Day 1 of the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test between India and Australia in Nagpur on Thursday.
Shami overpitches and Steve Smith leans into the drive through cover for his first FOUR.
Siraj continues. Full and to the stumps, Labuschagne drives it straight past Siraj for a FOUR! Siraj tries a cutter, Labuschagne defends but it takes a thick edge and races towards the boundary for another FOUR! Eight from the over
INDIA ON THE FRONT FOOT! SHAMI STRIKES AND WARNER HAS TO WALK BACK! Full and on the up, hint of swing and Warner’s stumps are castled. What a start for India! Steve Smith the next batter in. On the legs, Smith shuffles and the ball takes a deflection off his thighs and runs away for a FOUR!
David Warner b Mohammed Shami 1 (5b 0x4 0x6 )
BIG FISH KHAWAJA DEPARTS! Siraj strikes in his first delivery! Kept to the pads and Khawaja was beaten for pace. Umpire Nitin Menon was unmoved but Rohit opted for the DRS and it has paid off! Marnus Labuschagne comes in at No.3. Maiden wicket!
Usman Khawaja lbw b Mohammed Siraj 1 (3b 0x4 0x6 )
After winning a crucial toss, Australia has opted to bat first. David Warner and Usman Khawaja will open while Mohammad Shami is in with the new ball. Three slips and a gully in place.
The two teams along with the umpires, make their way into the middle and it’s now time for the national anthems. It will be the Australian anthem first up
India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
Australia XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matt Renshaw, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Scott Boland
TOSS: Australia wins the toss, opts to bat
Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins walk out for the toss.
Cummins: We are going to bat. Looks like a pretty even wicket towards the middle. 2017 was a big series. Can’t wait to get this started. We have had good preparation. We feel we are really well placed. Two changes Todd Murphy in. Handscomb in for Travis Head.
Rohit: We would have batted too. Looks pretty dry. There will be help for spinners. We got to wait and see how much it does. Yesterday when we started we did see some seam movement for the pacers up front. We have had a good prep for the last 5-6 days. We trained on the aspects in store. This is a big one. We know the importance of the series but we also understand it’s about winning one session at a time. It’s a long series.
Sanjay Manjrekar: “My first reaction is the soil looks pretty rough. You can see the cracks as well, but because there is grass the cracks may stay intact. But the real talking point here is the rough area right here - the left-hander against the left-arm spinner, it’s going to be a nightmare for them because there is tremendous potential for the left-arm spinner.”
Matthew Hayden: “This match could well finish early. It’s not just this patch here (as Sanjay spoke about). It’s the other end as well. Check out the tone difference between here - on a hard length for fast bowlers - and on this danger area - the spinning zone. You’ve got rough, you’ve got shaved grass, and it’s ironic that the roller and the grass that was being cut here was just shavings of dust because it’s going to be a turner.”
What a day for Suryakumar Yadav as he makes his Test debut in Nagpur. He receives his cap from Ravi Shastri. Wicketkeeper KS Bharat too receives his cap after a long wait.
It seems like rookie off-spinner Todd Murphy is marking his run-up and is in line for a Test debut. The last time Australia played two off-spinners was way back in 1988.
Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey
Batters: Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Shubman Gill
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Travis Head
Bowlers: Nathan Lyon (c), Pat Cummins, Mohammed Siraj
Team Composition: IND 5:6 AUS Credits Left: 6.5
While the Australian media have run amok about the pitch, much of the debate among the Indian fans have been about the No. 5 spot in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. The in-form Shubman Gill or the white-ball phenom Suryakumar Yadav. Who will get the nod? There have also been talks about KL Rahul’s position in the batting order. Will he open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma or suit himself to no. 5? A lot to ponder in the build-up to the toss.
The fabled rivalry acquires a prickly edge as India and Australia gear up to joust for supremacy in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT). The series gets underway with the first of four Test matches at Nagpur’s Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium from Thursday.
The stakes are higher than ever in the current iteration of the series.
First, a spot in the World Test Championship final later this year is up for grabs. Australia already has one foot in the title clash at the Oval; only a draw separates the side from an official confirmation. India, meanwhile, is locked in a three-way battle for percentage points with Sri Lanka and South Africa. The only way coach Rahul Dravid’s men can qualify without having to bother about other results is by winning at least three games.
Then, there is also a chance of the host getting to leapfrog the Aussies to claim the top spot in the ICC Test rankings. It needs to win by a margin of two or more games to move to the summit in all formats of the game, becoming only the second team ever to achieve the feat after South Africa in 2014.
THE SUBPLOTS
The spin factor
Nagpur, traditionally known to favour spinners, will be no different this time around. Cricket Australia (CA), which last played at this venue only in 2008, called it ‘bone dry’ on Tuesday, adding that it was also sporting loose cracks. When the track takes some beating, the rough will surely come into play, the prospect of which will have Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Nathan Lyon licking their lips.
Australia has been preparing in unique ways to deal with the turn in the subcontinent.
A handful of players, before their departure, practised on a dusty pitch at the Bon Andrews Oval in North Sydney, specially made to emulate the Indian conditions. That surface also had a lot of cracks akin to what can be generally spotted on deteriorating decks here.
The series is World No. 1 Test batter Marnus Labuschagne’s first trip to India. The highest run-scorer in the 2020-21 edition of the BGT has left no stone unturned to prepare for the rank turners, even coming up with a unique backyard contraption. On a specially made mat, he could be seen taping sheets which, on coming into contact with the ball, made it impossible to predict the direction of the turn.
CA even managed to rope in Maheesh Pithiya, a local spinner whose action is similar to that of Ashwin’s, to bowl in the nets.
Jadeja’s return to boost Indian attack
Fresh from picking seven wickets against Tamil Nadu in his comeback game after a back injury in the Ranji Trophy, Jadeja will also draw confidence from his past performances against Australia. In 22 Test innings against the Aussies, the left-arm spinner has picked up 63 wickets.
His performance, when operating in tandem with the experienced Ashwin, seems to receive a boost as well. Without Ashwin in the eleven, Jadeja has scalped 45 wickets in 31 innings at an average of 40.4. However, with the wily off-spinner for company, he has picked up 197 wickets from 83 innings at a miserly average of 21.1.
While Jadeja will be effective against the right-handers, Ashwin is lethal against southpaws, having gathered 226 career wickets of left-handed batters at an average of 19.5 and a strike rate of 47.6.
PS – Four of Australia’s likely top seven are left-handed: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Travis Head and Alex Carey.
Lethal Lyon
Nathan Lyon “will lead our attack this series”, Australia skipper Pat Cummins remarked on the eve of the Nagpur Test. With seamers Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Cameron Green missing out with injuries and the conditions favouring spin, Lyon will be expected to bowl a lot more overs. And, of course, take a lot more wickets.
He has been the joint-most successful bowler against Virat Kohli in the longest format, alongside England pacer James Anderson. They have each removed him on seven occasions. That Kohli has not scored a Test century since November 2019 does not make things easier.
When the pacers’ footmarks gradually become more prominent by Lunch on day two, Lyon’s deliveries from the other end will pose a challenge.
The critical No. 5 spot
With Shreyas Iyer out with a back injury and vice-captain KL Rahul almost certain to open alongside captain Rohit Sharma, there will be a toss-up between Shubman Gill, who has scored four centuries in his last seven innings across formats, and Suryakumar Yadav, the No. 1 T20 batter, for the No. 5 spot.
“Gill and Surya bring different things to the table. Gill has been in supreme form in the last 3-4 months. A couple of hundreds, big hundreds as well. On the other hand, Surya in T20 cricket has shown what he is capable of. He can bring that kind of game to Test cricket as well. Both are quality options. We have not decided yet. We will keep in mind all aspects of the game,” Rohit said during the captains’ press conference.
Axar or Kuldeep?
While Jadeja and Ashwin are assured of their spots, only one between left-arm spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel may take the field on Thursday.
Wrist spinner Kuldeep has more variations and may be beneficial on flatter tracks, while Axar, a finger spinner, may utilise the cracks on the pitch to turn the ball. Axar’s deadliest delivery is the one that pitches and keeps straight. It often deceives batters into playing for the turn.
“Axar and Kuldeep, whenever they have got an opportunity, they have done well. They have put batters under pressure. In the last series that we played against England, Axar took a lot of wickets (27 wickets, the most by an Indian in his debut four-match Test series). Kuldeep played only one Test match against Bangladesh and got five wickets,” Rohit said.
SQUADS
India (for the first two Tests): Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav
Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When is the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test starting?
The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test is starting on February 9, Thursday at the VCA stadium in Nagpur.
When is the toss for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test?
The toss for India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test is at 9:00 am on February 9, Thursday.
Where can I live stream India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test?
The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test can be live streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
Which channel will telecast the India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test?
The India vs Australia Border Gavaskar Trophy 1st Test will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.