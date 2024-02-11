  • 242 - England U19 vs New Zealand U19 - 1998 - Johannesburg
  • 226 - India U19 vs Australia U19 - 2012 - Townsville
  • 217 - India U19 vs Australia U19 - 2018 - Mount Maunganui
  • 207 - Australia U19 vs South Africa U19 - 2002 - Lincoln
  • 202 - Australia YC vs Pakistan YC - 1988 - Adelaide