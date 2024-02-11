India will be chasing a record score when it begins its run-chase against Australia in the U-19 World Cup final in Benoni on Sunday.

Australia amassed 253 for the loss of seven wickets in its allotted 50 overs after electing to bat.

FOLLOW LIVE | U-19 World Cup Final, India vs Australia Live Score: Peake helps AUS finish big, sets India 254-run target

The highest successful run-chase in an ICC Men’s U-19 World Cup final is 242, a feat achieved by England in the 1998 edition of the tournament against New Zealand in Johannesburg.

The highest total chased down by India is 226, in 2012, when the Unmukt Chand-led side beat Australia in the final at Mount Maunganui.

Highest successful run-chases in U-19 World Cup finals