IND vs BAN: Easwaran likely cover for injured Rohit, Umran or Mukesh to replace Shami

India skipper Rohit Sharma, who valiantly tried to save the ODI series despite a left thumb dislocation during the second ODI, is likely to be out of the Test series.

PTI
New Delhi 08 December, 2022 10:44 IST
India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a brilliant century against Bangladesh A in the ongoing second unofficial Test.

India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a brilliant century against Bangladesh A in the ongoing second unofficial Test.

India A captain Abhimanyu Easwaran is likely to be called as injured skipper Rohit Sharma’s replacement for the upcoming two-Test series against Bangladesh, starting in Chattogram on December 14.

Skipper Rohit, who valiantly tried to save the ODI series despite a left thumb dislocation during the second ODI, is likely to be out of the Test series.

“Abhimanyu Easwaran has scored back-to-back hundreds in the ongoing A Test series and is an opener. In all likelihood, he will join the squad in Chattogram after finishing his second A Test in Sylhet,” a senior BCCI source said.

Easwaran scored 141 in first A Test and hammered 157 in the second unofficial Test against Bangladesh A.

While Easwaran might come in as Rohit’s cover, it will be stand-in skipper KL Rahul and young Shubman Gill who would be opening the innings for India in Chattogram and Dhaka.

It is also understood that Bengal seamer Mukesh Kumar, who has consistently performed for India A, or Umran Malik, could replace an injured Mohammed Shami.

India’s bowling could have a severely depleted look as Ravindra Jadeja, who hasn’t played a single match since undergoing knee surgery, will be playing the Test matches straightaway.

While Axar Patel is already in the squad, Saurabh Kumar could be called in from the A team as a back up left-arm spinner unless some out of box thinking brings Suryakumar Yadav into the mix.

Surya has already confirmed that he will play Mumbai’s second Ranji Trophy game this season.

