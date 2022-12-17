Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the fourth day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Let’s not forget India are playing only two pacers, which means the spinners might have to share bulk of the workload. Kuldeep Yadav was menacing in the first innings but the pitch has eased out since. Ravichandran Ashwin is yet to have a significant impact on this game. Likewise with Axar. Though the Kookaburra ball also has a pronounced seam, it fades away rather quickly. That makes it a little more challenging for the spinners, especially fingerspinners. The lack of a pronounced seam makes it difficult to grip the ball but it also denies purchase off the surface because the ball, instead of gripping the surface, just skids along.
Welcome to day four, fellas. Bangladesh openers Zakir and Najmul did well to deny Indian bowlers in the last 45 mins of day 3. But today’s a fresh challenge. Six sessions and plenty of time left in the test. Not only will their techniques be tested on a two-paced pitch but also their patience and temperament. We start in 30 mins.
Bangladesh XI: Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain
India XI: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj