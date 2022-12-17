Sharing workload

Let’s not forget India are playing only two pacers, which means the spinners might have to share bulk of the workload. Kuldeep Yadav was menacing in the first innings but the pitch has eased out since. Ravichandran Ashwin is yet to have a significant impact on this game. Likewise with Axar. Though the Kookaburra ball also has a pronounced seam, it fades away rather quickly. That makes it a little more challenging for the spinners, especially fingerspinners. The lack of a pronounced seam makes it difficult to grip the ball but it also denies purchase off the surface because the ball, instead of gripping the surface, just skids along.