IND vs BAN Schedule, ODI and Test Series 2022: Full list of dates, venues, timings in IST

India and Bangladesh will lock horns in a three-match One-Day International series, starting on Sunday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The Rohit Sharma-led side will play the first two ODIs in Mirpur before travelling to Chattogram for the third and final game.

The focus will then shift to the longest format as India and Bangladesh will face off in two Tests. The first one will begin on December 14 in Chattogram. Mirpur will host the second Test from December 22.

India tour of Bangladesh 2022 full list of fixtures:

1st ODI - December 4, 2022: 11:30 AM IST - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

2nd ODI - December 7, 2022: 11:30 AM IST - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

3rd ODI - December 10, 2022: 11:30 AM IST - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

1st Test - December 14, 2022: 9:00 AM IST - Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram

2nd Test: December 22, 2022: 9:00 AM IST - Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur