India vs England live score, 5th Test: Anderson gets Gill after brisk start; Vihari joins Pujara

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the fifth Test between India and England from Birmingham.

GONE! Anderson gets the breakthrough. Gill caught at second slip. He goes for a 17-ball 24.

IND 26/0 in 6 overs: The ball's not quite carrying through right now. Low bounce already suggesting the wicket's a bit on the slower side. In seven innings as an opener, before this Test, Pujara averages 98. He gets his first four down the ground as Broad overpitches outside off in the fourth over and pays the price. Gill, meanwhile, collects another four off Anderson as he drives a half-volley through mid-off. Next over, Broad drops short and Gill pulls it through square leg for four more. One dot later, Gill opens the face of the bat and guides a wide short of a length ball to the third man fence for another four.

IND 5/0 in 2 overs: Stuart Broad to share the new ball with Anderson. Pujara on strike. Broad starts with a front foot no-ball. Broad starts with a few nipbackers. Pujara happy to shoulder arms. Now a couple of outswingers. Pujara has no business putting his bat at those. Just one off the over. Indian openers leaving well so far.

IND 4/0 in 1 over: Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara walk out to open. Pujara had a rewarding outing with Susex, where he hit four hundreds in five games. James Anderson with the new ball. Four slips and a gully for Gill. Anderson starts off with innocuous outswingers. Anderson strays on the pads on the last ball and Gill flicks it away past mid-on for his first four of the match.

2:30pm: Ben Stokes has won the toss and England will bowl first.

England (Playing 11): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes(c), Sam Billings(w), Matty Potts, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson India (Playing 11): Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah(c)

Toss coming up in less than five minutes.

1:57pm: The focus will also be on Virat Kohli. Kohli’s 27th Test hundred, 70th in all international cricket, came in Kolkata in November 2019 against Bangladesh. Can he add to the tally at Edgbaston?

1:46pm: Good noon, all. Following a Covid-19-induced break, we are finally all systems go for the fifth and final Test of the five-match series featuring India and England. India will be without regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who failed to recover from Covid in time for this Test. Bumrah will lead in his absence. India goes up against a turbo-charged England side, which whitewashed New Zealand in the recent three-match Test series. Led by a new captain in Ben Stokes and a new coach in Brendon McCullum, England have promised an aggressive brand of cricket in Test whites. Just a reminder for everyone: India leads the series 2-1. Both sides wear a different look than the last time they squared off against each other in a five-day game. Also, for Stokes, this is his first game in this series.

PREVIEW

Never before has he navigated the choppy waters of leadership, but Jasprit Bumrah will certainly like to showcase his captaincy acumen while leading a slightly under-prepared India against a vastly improved England in the rescheduled fifth Test, starting in Birmingham on Friday.

Full preview here -

India captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Edgbaston Test against England after failing to recover from Covid-19 in time. Jasprit Bumrah will captain the side. Rishabh Pant will be his deputy -

What India captain Bumrah said:

"We don't look at the past. Whatever cricket game you play, you want to win, right? We never play any game to lose or just to compete or play for a draw. We want to play for a win. What has happened in the past, that's all gone. We try to be in the moment."

TRIVIA

India has never won a Test at Edgbaston, losing six and drawing one on the 1986 tour.

Bumrah is the first fast bowler to captain India's Test team since Kapil Dev in 1987.