IND vs ENG: England announces playing XI for fifth Test vs India

England named its playing XI for the fifth and final Test against India, which begins at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala from Thursday.

The visitors made one change to the team from the Test in Ranchi, with pacer Mark Wood replacing Ollie Robinson.

Wood last featured in the series during the third Test in Rajkot, where he was wicket-less in the second innings after picking a four-wicket haul in the first. In the first Test in Hyderabad, Wood failed to pick a wicket in both innings.

Robinson was also wicket-less in the fourth Test in Ranchi, his only appearance in the five-match series. Though he went for over four runs an over in the first innings without picking a wicket, he scored a handy 58 at No. 9 with the bat.

In the second innings, with India chasing 192 for the win, Robinson wasn’t entrusted with the ball as England preferred to operate largely with its three spinners.

India has taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series after bouncing back from a shock defeat in the opener in Hyderabad.