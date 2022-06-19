Cricket Cricket IND vs SA 5th T20I, Dream11 fantasy team: India vs South Africa predicted XI; Toss at 6:30 PM IST IND vs SA 5th T20I: Here are the Dream11 fantasy prediction, predicted playing XI and the squads as India takes on South Africa in the series-decider at Bengaluru on Sunday. Team Sportstar BENGALURU 19 June, 2022 16:00 IST Harshal Patel celebrates the wicket of David Miller during the fourth T20I between India and South Africa at Rajkot on Friday. - SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar BENGALURU 19 June, 2022 16:00 IST With the series tied at 2-2, India will lock horns with South Africa in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. LIVE | India vs South Africa Live weather Updates: Rain threatens to play spoilsport ahead of series-decider in BangaloreINDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de KockBatters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (c), David MillerAll-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dwaine Pretorius (vc) Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi Team Composition: IND 7:4 SA Credits Left: 2.5 INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.IND VS SA SQUADSIndia: Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran MalikSouth Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Dwayne Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.WHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH IND VS SA 5TH T20I LIVE?The fifth T20I between India and South Africa will be aired LIVE on the Star Sports Network at 7:00 PM IST on Sunday, June 19. The match will also be available for live streaming on Disney+Hotstar. Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :