IND vs SA 5th T20I, Dream11 fantasy team: India vs South Africa predicted XI; Toss at 6:30 PM IST

With the series tied at 2-2, India will lock horns with South Africa in the fifth and final T20I at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeepers: Dinesh Karthik, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (c), David Miller

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Dwaine Pretorius (vc)

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi

Team Composition: IND 7:4 SA Credits Left: 2.5

INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA PREDICTED XI

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan.

South Africa: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje.

IND VS SA SQUADS

India: Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Dwayne Pretorius, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

