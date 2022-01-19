India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Dream11 Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI; Toss at 1:30 PM IST

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and South Africa from Boland Park in Paarl.

India vs South Africa (Last five ODIs)

India won by six wickets (Southampton, 2019)

India won by eight wickets (Centurion, 2018)

India won by 73 runs (Port Elizabeth, 2018)

South Africa won by five wickets (Johannesburg, 2018)

India won by 124 runs (Cape Town, 2018)

KL Rahul and Co. are set to turn the series around for India in the ODIs.

MATCH PREVIEW

Virat Kohli will play his first international game in seven years free from the responsibility of captaincy in all formats when India takes on South Africa in the first of three one-day internationals at Boland Park here.

All eyes will also be on KL Rahul, who leads the Indian team in the ODI series in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Kohli’s supporters and well-wishers of Indian cricket will hope that Kohli puts his differences with the BCCI aside in the interest of the team, and sizzle with the bat. Rahul will be expected to turn to Kohli for advice during the series. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah said on the eve of the series that Kohli “will always be a leader” in the team.

With the new leadership and support staff, India will look to win the series with an eye on the 2023 World Cup. The last time a full strength India played an ODI series was at home against England in March, 2021. FULL PREVIEW

SA vs IND DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock (c)

Batters – Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Janneman Malan

All-rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin, Venkatesh Iyer (vc)

Bowlers – Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Tabraiz Shamsi

Team Composition: SA 4:7 IND Credits left: 1.0

SA vs IND PROBABLE PLAYING XI

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

THE SQUADS

INDIA: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar Yadav SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen

