India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Dream11 Fantasy Picks, Predicted XI; Toss at 1:30 PM IST

Cricket India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI: Toss at 1:30 PM IST SA vs IND Live Score: Follow South Africa vs India 1st ODI live cricket score, ball by ball commentary and updates from Sportstar Team Sportstar PAARL Last Updated: 19 January, 2022 13:02 IST Indian players during a training session ahead of the first ODI against South Africa in Paarl. - PTI Team Sportstar PAARL Last Updated: 19 January, 2022 13:02 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the first ODI between India and South Africa from Boland Park in Paarl. India vs South Africa (Last five ODIs)India won by six wickets (Southampton, 2019)India won by eight wickets (Centurion, 2018)India won by 73 runs (Port Elizabeth, 2018)South Africa won by five wickets (Johannesburg, 2018)India won by 124 runs (Cape Town, 2018)KL Rahul and Co. are set to turn the series around for India in the ODIs. MATCH PREVIEWVirat Kohli will play his first international game in seven years free from the responsibility of captaincy in all formats when India takes on South Africa in the first of three one-day internationals at Boland Park here.All eyes will also be on KL Rahul, who leads the Indian team in the ODI series in the absence of Rohit Sharma.Kohli's supporters and well-wishers of Indian cricket will hope that Kohli puts his differences with the BCCI aside in the interest of the team, and sizzle with the bat. Rahul will be expected to turn to Kohli for advice during the series. Vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah said on the eve of the series that Kohli "will always be a leader" in the team.With the new leadership and support staff, India will look to win the series with an eye on the 2023 World Cup. The last time a full strength India played an ODI series was at home against England in March, 2021. FULL PREVIEW-PTISA vs IND PROBABLE PLAYING XISouth Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz ShamsiIndia: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra ChahalTHE SQUADSINDIA: KL Rahul (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Navdeep Saini, Suryakumar YadavSOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Sisanda Magala, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dwaine Pretorius, Aiden Markram, Zubayr Hamza, Kyle Verreynne, Marco JansenWHERE AND WHEN TO WATCH INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA, 1ST ODI LIVE? The first ODI between India and South Africa will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 2 pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.