India will need to come up with better efforts in all the three departments of the game against a Proteas team for which the series is more important than it is for its rival. The South Africans have to collect Super League points, required for qualifying for the next World Cup.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI full preview

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the second ODI between India and South Africa.

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI on TV?

The Star Sports Network will live telecast the second ODI between India and South Africa.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa second ODI match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

At what time will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI begin?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will start at 1:30 PM IST.

At what time will the toss for the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?

The toss for the second ODI between India and South Africa will be at 1:00 PM IST.