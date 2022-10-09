Cricket

IND vs SA 2nd ODI Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch India vs South Africa ODI series 2022

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: Here is how you can watch the second ODI between India and South Africa on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
09 October, 2022 10:06 IST
Shubman Gill checking the pitch during the practice session on the eve of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi.

Shubman Gill checking the pitch during the practice session on the eve of the second ODI between India and South Africa in Ranchi. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

India will need to come up with better efforts in all the three departments of the game against a Proteas team for which the series is more important than it is for its rival. The South Africans have to collect Super League points, required for qualifying for the next World Cup.

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI full preview

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

Where can I watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?

Disney+Hotstar will live stream the second ODI between India and South Africa.

Where can I watch the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI on TV?

The Star Sports Network will live telecast the second ODI between India and South Africa.  

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI match be played?

The India vs South Africa second ODI match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi.

At what time will the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI begin?

The second ODI match between India and South Africa will start at 1:30 PM IST.

At what time will the toss for the India vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?

The toss for the second ODI between India and South Africa will be at 1:00 PM IST.

THE SQUADS
India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi.
South Africa Squad: Janneman Malan, Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks.

