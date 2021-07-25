India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Live Score: Dhawan, Shaw to open as SL opts to bowl first; Samson, Kishan in playing XI

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 3rd ODI between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates.



TEAMS:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Ashen Bandara, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera



TOSS: SL wins Toss, chooses to field

Shanaka: The wicket will be better in the second half of the game. Injuries are uncontrollable but these three games are important for the World Cup. We have two debutants as well. Three changes from the last ODI, Isuru Udana comes in...(but he forgets the others) Dhawan: We would have bowled first as well, there's dampness in the pitch. It's about giving a chance to new players and how they can make an impact for the World Cup. We've got lots of changes, two debutants in Prithvi Shaw and Varun.



UPDATE: Shaw and Chakravarthy to make their T20I debuts.

Numbers Game

Shikhar Dhawan will become India's oldest T20 captain on debut.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar needs 1 wicket to complete 250 international wickets.

21 Years and 258 days - Prithvi Shaw will become the youngest India men's opener across formats

MATCH PREVIEW

We are back to the fast lanes of T20 cricket and Colombo will play host to teams with contrasting fortunes as the T20 World Cup is simmering in the backdrops. For India's IPL superstars, a golden opportunity is on the cards to reach out for a spot in India's World Cup squad that still seems a bit muddled in the middle-orders while a vast pool of bowlers mean form could well be the decisive factor in filling up the positions. Anyone and everyone are up with a chance.

India's skipper Shikhar Dhawan will know it well. He is yet to be assured of a spot back at the top with Rohit Sharma and with Prithvi Shaw and flexible batters like KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, etc. among other youngsters in the mix - Dhawan has an arduous task in stacking the numbers while marshalling his troops well.

Dhawan's rejuvenation in the shortest format since IPL 2019 has put him back in contention, however, the numbers for the national side remains poor - 1519 runs in 41 IPL matches since 2019 season but a lowly 363 runs in 14 T20Is means the southpaw has some quick catch-up to do in India's final set of matches before hoping for a fine IPL second half.

As for the home side, the final ODI win would have prompted Shanaka and his men to have a lot of 'what ifs' in their minds before buckling up for Sunday night. The Sri Lankans failed to seize the right moments in the second ODI while a batting collapse ruptured its chances in the first ODI. While its batting has improved through the series, a couple of slip-ups in key moments forced it out of contention to win the series.

Shanaka's first stint as captain, however, had its fair glimpses of promise. There was promise in how he operated with the bowlers while bringing himself on in crucial moments in the last two ODIs. He's got some work to do with his batting while the team's spinners could well come to the fore to trouble the Indian batters who have looked iffy except Suryakumar Yadav. All to play for as this series could well be about individuals rather than the team in the lead-up to the World Cup.

HEAD TO HEAD STATS

Team Stats India: 13 Wins - Sri Lanka: 5 Wins - NR: 1

13 Wins - 5 Wins - 1 260/5- Highest Team Total by Team India - Indore, 2017

Highest Team Total by Team India - Indore, 2017 82 – Lowest Team Total by Sri Lanka - Visakhapatnam, 2016

Lowest Team Total by Sri Lanka - Visakhapatnam, 2016 432 – Highest Match Aggregate - Indore, 2017 Batting Stats Most Runs - Virat Kohli - 339

Best Batting Average (min. 150 runs) - Manish Pandey - 111.3

Highest Strike Rate (min. 150 runs) - 172.8 by Kumar Sangakkara

by Kumar Sangakkara Highest Score: 118(43) - Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Most 50+ Scores - 4 - Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Most Sixes -14 – Rohit Sharma and Thisara Perera Bowling Stats Most Wickets - 14 - Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal Best Bowling Average - 8.6 – Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin Best Economy Rate - 4.9 – Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin Best Bowling Strike Rate - 9.6 – Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur Best Bowling figures - 4/8 – Ravichandran Ashwin



WHAT THEY SAID

Shikhar Dhawan: “We definitely plan to give opportunities to the youngsters. But it is a new series, so we will pick the best team. The aim will be to win the first two games and clinch the series. And if we need to do some experiments in the last game, we will decide according to the situation.” Mickey Arthur, SL coach: “They have learned a massive amount. We are right at the embryonic stage of this journey and it is about us playing against ourselves every day we go out on to the ground. We have got benchmarks, which we aim to meet in every game. We are measuring ourselves and the progression in terms of the KPIs has been outstanding. We are getting better and better.”



Squads:

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando



When will the 1st T20I between Sri Lanka and India start and where to watch?

The third ODI between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 8pm IST at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Toss will occur at 7:30pm.