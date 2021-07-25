Tokyo Olympics Day 4, Indians in action on July 26: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.

Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 26 so that you can stay up to speed!

July 26

ARCHERY Men’s team round of 16 (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) – 6:00

Men’s team medal rounds – 10:15

BADMINTON Men’s doubles group play – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo – 9:10

TENNIS Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev - Not before 10:30

BOXING Middleweight – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – 15:06

HOCKEY Women’s team vs Germany – 17:45

SAILING Men’s laser race 3 – Vishnu Saravanan – 8:35

Women’s Laser Radial race 3 – Nethra Kumanan – 11:05

SHOOTING Men’s skeet qualification day 2 – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – 6:30

Final – 12:20

SWIMMING Men’s 200m butterfly heats – Sajan Prakash – 15:46

TABLE TENNIS Men’s singles round 2 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia – 6:30

Women’s singles round 2 – Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu – 8:30

Women’s singles round 3 – Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova – Not before 11:00