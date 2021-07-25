Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Day 4, Indians in action on July 26: Schedule, events, fixtures, timings in IST India begins its Olympic charge on Monday with the Archery men's team. Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will also be in action. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 16:06 IST Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra will be in singles action on Monday in Table Tennis. Team Sportstar 25 July, 2021 16:06 IST After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics gets underway from Friday. India is sending its largest ever contingent to the Olympic Games. 120 athletes (67 men, 53 women) will be participating in Tokyo this summer.Here are all fixtures, timings of events involving Indian athletes on July 26 so that you can stay up to speed!RELATED| July 26ARCHERY Men’s team round of 16 (Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai) – 6:00Men’s team medal rounds – 10:15BADMINTON Men’s doubles group play – Satwiksairaj Rankireddy & Chirag Shetty vs Marcus Fernaldi Gideon & Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo – 9:10TENNIS Sumit Nagal vs Daniil Medvedev - Not before 10:30BOXING Middleweight – Ashish Kumar vs Erbieke Tuoheta – 15:06HOCKEY Women’s team vs Germany – 17:45SAILING Men’s laser race 3 – Vishnu Saravanan – 8:35Women’s Laser Radial race 3 – Nethra Kumanan – 11:05SHOOTING Men’s skeet qualification day 2 – Angad Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan – 6:30Final – 12:20SWIMMING Men’s 200m butterfly heats – Sajan Prakash – 15:46TABLE TENNIS Men’s singles round 2 – A. Sharath Kamal vs Tiago Apolonia – 6:30Women’s singles round 2 – Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Fu Yu – 8:30Women’s singles round 3 – Manika Batra vs Sofia Polcanova – Not before 11:00 Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :