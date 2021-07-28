India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 Live Score: Dhawan's IND playing XI in focus as nine players absent; Toss at 7:30

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates.

7:10PM: Shikhar Dhawan, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and Nitish Rana -are the only batters available for tonight, says Murali Kartik.

7:03PM: Nine players are unavailable in the India squad as is obvious from the updated squad. India is missing out on its mainstream batters and it's likely that Rana, Ruturaj and Padikkal will make their debut besides a few fresh faces in the bowling department.

6:55PM: UPDATE - India has announced a revised squad: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya, Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh.

MATCH PREVIEW

It's been a tumultuous 24 hours in the island nation and everything seems uncertain to this moment. For whatever genuine understanding we have ahead of the game, Krunal Pandya has been shifted to another base away from his teammates and will be put in isolation. The eight players who were in close contact have returned a negative test today, however, their participation in the remainder of the series is largely uncertain.

READ: India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Probable Playing 11 Live Updates: Dhawan expected to lead IND XI in Colombo

India's punt to seal the series is probably the last thing on Rahul Dravid's mind as it's yet unclear on whether Shikhar Dhawan will be able to lead the side tonight. Dasun Shanaka's men, however, would smell a fine chance to strike even as the opposition may seem to be reeling at the moment. All we can hope for is that both teams transcend through this unscathed from here.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I series to go ahead despite COVID-19 scare

Latest updates ahead of the match: Our correspondent Shayan Acharya says: It is believed that with top players unavailable for selection, the net bowlers - Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh - have been included as regular members of the squad and are available for selection. Contrary to speculations, Shikhar Dhawan is likely to lead the side for the remaining two matches.



Squads:

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan(w), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Sanju Samson, Krishnappa Gowtham, Nitish Rana, Navdeep Saini, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Devdutt Padikkal Sri Lanka squad: Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Isuru Udana, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Ishan Jayaratne , Ramesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Pathum Nissanka, Lahiru Udara, Shiran Fernando, Binura Fernando



When will the 2nd T20I between Sri Lanka and India start and where to watch?

The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka will begin at 8pm IST at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The Toss will occur at 7:30pm.