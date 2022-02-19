IND vs WI 3rd T20I: Windies in search of rare win against experimental-mode India

The West Indies, come Sunday, will hope to take back home at least one happy memory from what has been a rather forgettable tour of India.

To be sure, Rovman Powell and vice-captain Nicholas Pooran almost took the visitor across the finish line with a century partnership in the previous fixture, but Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel's smart ploy of mixing up deliveries and bowling wide yorkers at the death ensured India extended its winning streak to eight Twenty20 Internationals.

Eden Gardens' super soppers, however, may be put to the test during the third T20I, with weathermen predicting a 40 per cent possibility of showers and early thunderstorms. The dew has bothered bowlers in the second innings and thus, the toss on a cold and wet Kolkata evening will be crucial once again.

With a view to manage the workload of all-format players Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant, the team management has decided to rest the former skipper and current wicketkeeper-batter. They have exited the COVID-19 secure bio-bubble early Saturday, thus confirming their unavailability ahead of the last game of the series. They will not re-enter the bubble in Lucknow for the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

With the T20 World Cup in Australia looming large, the team management has an opportunity to explore a number of options in the dead rubber. With Ishan Kishan all but confirmed to don the 'keeping gloves, Ruturaj Gaikwad may get a look in, if the most expensive player of the IPL 2022 auction is pushed down the order. India has found a winning formula scoring at almost nine runs per over in the PowerPlay since the previous T20 WC. Opening alongside Rohit Sharma, Ruturaj will be expected to provide the captain with able support.

Kolkata Knight Riders' newly-appointed captain Shreyas Iyer may fill in the gap left behind by Kohli.

There is also a possibility of Deepak Chahar making way for Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur or Mohammed Siraj. Ravi Bishnoi's googlies at will have compensated for the lack of an off-spinner in the squad and it would be interesting to see him bowl his quicker ones in tandem with wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav if senior leggie Yuzvendra Chahal is handed a break.

The Windies, meanwhile, will look to give its all in the last outing especially after having finished within eight runs of what could have been a memorable victory on Friday. It wouldn't be tweaking the team sheet a lot -- a change or two at best. Son of former Windies pacer Vasbert Drakes, Dominic could get his first call up in the T20 series ahead of Sheldon Cottrell. With Roston Chase in incredible touch, it only makes sense to field him alongside Jason Holder even as Fabian Allen may have to sit out another game.

Both teams decided to give the optional practice session a miss on Saturday. India will lock horns with the Lankans next for three T20Is and two Tests, starting Thursday, while the West Indies is set to face England in a three-Test series at home, starting March 8.