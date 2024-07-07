IND vs ZIM: ‘Zimbabwe will look to exploit home conditions against India,’ says spinner Wellington Masakadza

Having hurt the Shubman Gill-led India hard in the opening T20I in Harare, Zimbabwe spinner Wellington Masakadza said the tourist should take the home side lightly at its own risk, and added that they will exploit the home conditions to the maximum to win the five-match series.

A new-look India team suffered a 13-run loss to an inexperienced yet spirited Zimbabwe side in an upset of massive proportion.

India, which was recently crowned champion in the T20 World Cup, albeit with a different set of players, was expected to blow away the Zimbabwean challenge when it restricted the home side to 115 for nine.

ALSO READ | Disappointed with the way I got out, our batting didn’t pan out as planned, says Gill

But Zimbabwe wrote its own script, reducing India to 28 for four in the PowerPlay and then eventually bowling it out for 102 in 19.5 overs.

It was India’s first loss in T20Is in 2024 and first against Zimbabwe in eight years.

Masakadza, who finished with figures of one for 15 in three overs, said, “We are trying to use our own conditions as much as we can against this Indian side. It’s a second-string Indian side, but there are a lot of good players in there. So, we are looking forward to this series,” Masakadza said in an interview with PTI Videos.

“We’ve had a few plans in place. We needed them to work and obviously, we are trying to use our own conditions as much as we can against this Indian side.”

Masakadza, who dismissed tail-ender Avesh Khan on Saturday, said he was eyeing captain Gill’s wicket now.

“I’ll be looking to take Shubman Gill’s big wicket and some of the right-handers, (Riyan) Parag and some of the other guys in the side.

“It will be a very good challenge. They’re (Ravi Bishnoi and Washington Sundar) very good spinners. Bishnoi has just had a very good tournament in the IPL (Indian Premier League) and also Sundar. So, it’s always a very good challenge to have Asian spinners.”

ALSO READ | Need to bounce back stronger after collapse, says India leg-spinner Bishnoi

With Harare enjoying a winter season as it is in the Southern Hemisphere, the left-arm spinner said the home team’s pacers, due to their familiarity with the pitch, will likely trouble the Indian batters.

“It’s winter here and at times it’s a bit difficult for batters as the pitch is slowish, with a bit of turn. The seam is always a very big challenge in Harare during winter. So, I think the ball will move a bit and it will spin also,” said Masakadza, a veteran of 90 T20Is.

He added that a series win will be a shot in the arm for Zimbabwe cricket, which has been on the decline for several years.

“This series will mean a lot to us. If we manage to win the series, it will be a very big thing in our future. We’re starting a new chapter, we have had our ups and downs in the past. We’ve just had a new coaching staff. So, I just think from now on, this is a big thing for us and we’ll be looking forward to making a few plans to get ourselves across the line,” said the 30-year-old, who, like his skipper Sikandar Raza, wants to play in the IPL.

Pakistan-born Raza played for Punjab Kings this IPL season, scoring 43 runs in two games. On Saturday, he was adjudged ‘Player of the Match’ for taking three wickets and scoring 17 runs.

“Definitely, it’s always a good thing to go out there and play in those leagues. I will look to take some wickets in this series. That can be good for me to get a gig.”