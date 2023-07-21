India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs BAN A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads

India A will take on Bangladesh A on Friday in the second semifinal of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

IND A vs BAN A PREDICTED XI INDIA A PREDICTED XI Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar BANGLADESH A PREDICTED XI Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Akbar Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol

THE SQUADS INDIA A Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar. BANGLADESH A Mohammed Saif Hassan (c), Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali, Naim Sheikh. Reserves: Amite Hasan, Sumon Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad.

WHERE TO WATCH IND A vs BAN A EMERGING ASIA CUP 2023 MATCH TODAY?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.