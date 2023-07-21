MagazineBuy Print

India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup Dream11 Prediction: IND A vs BAN A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads

IND A vs BAN A: Here are the Dream11 prediction and top fantasy picks for the Emerging Asia Cup semifinal match between India A and Bangladesh A in Colombo.

Published : Jul 21, 2023 07:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India A players celebrate after their win against Pakistan A.
India A players celebrate after their win against Pakistan A. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
infoIcon

India A players celebrate after their win against Pakistan A. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

India A will take on Bangladesh A on Friday in the second semifinal of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023.

IND A vs BAN A PREDICTED XI
INDIA A PREDICTED XI
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Nikin Jose, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar
BANGLADESH A PREDICTED XI
Tanzid Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Saif Hassan (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan,  Akbar Ali (wk), Rakibul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol
IND A vs BAN A DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
Zakir Hasan
BATTERS
Sai Sudharsan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Yash Dhull, Tanzid Hasan
ALL-ROUNDERS
Abhishek Sharma, Mahedi Hasan
BOWLERS
Rakibul Hasan, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar
Team Composition: IND A 6:5 BAN A | Credits Left: 6.0
THE SQUADS
INDIA A
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.
BANGLADESH A
Mohammed Saif Hassan (c), Mohammad Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shahadat Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (vc), Soumya Sarkar, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Mrittunjoy Chowdhury Nipun, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Ripon Mondol, Mohammad Musfik Hasan, Akbar Ali, Naim Sheikh. Reserves: Amite Hasan, Sumon Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Murad.

WHERE TO WATCH IND A vs BAN A EMERGING ASIA CUP 2023 MATCH TODAY?

The India A vs Bangladesh A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

Dhruv Jurel: Ready to take on the world with Mamba Mentality

Shayan Acharya
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

+ SEE all Stories

