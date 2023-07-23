India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Emerging Asia Cup Final: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads

India A will look to topple defending champion Pakistan A in the final of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.
Yash Dhull’s side has been the most consistent team in the tournament so far with multiple players Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu shining for the side.
Pakistan A has lost just one game in the tournament - to India A in the final Pool fixture. In the title clash, Pakistan A will bank on the form of players like Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram and Mohammad Wasim Jr to complete its title defence.
IND A vs PAK A PREDICTED XI
INDIA A PREDICTED XI
PAKISTAN A PREDICTED XI
IND A vs PAK A DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
BATTERS
ALL-ROUNDERS
BOWLERS
THE SQUADS
INDIA A
PAKISTAN A
WHERE TO WATCH IND A vs PAK A EMERGING ASIA CUP 2023 MATCH TODAY?
The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.
