MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

New_York_Times-Sports_Department_73949.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Emerging Asia Cup Final: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads

IND A vs PAK A: Here are the Dream11 predictions and top fantasy picks for the Emerging Asia Cup Final between India A and Pakistan A in Colombo.

Published : Jul 23, 2023 08:26 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India A’s Sai Sudharsan and Nikin Jose batting during the side Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan A.
India A’s Sai Sudharsan and Nikin Jose batting during the side Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan A. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter
infoIcon

India A’s Sai Sudharsan and Nikin Jose batting during the side Emerging Asia Cup 2023 match against Pakistan A. | Photo Credit: BCCI Twitter

India A will look to topple defending champion Pakistan A in the final of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Yash Dhull’s side has been the most consistent team in the tournament so far with multiple players Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu shining for the side.

Pakistan A has lost just one game in the tournament - to India A in the final Pool fixture. In the title clash, Pakistan A will bank on the form of players like Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram and Mohammad Wasim Jr to complete its title defence.

IND A vs PAK A PREDICTED XI
INDIA A PREDICTED XI
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya
PAKISTAN A PREDICTED XI
Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem
IND A vs PAK A DREAM11 TEAM
WICKETKEEPER
Mohammad Haris
BATTERS
Sai Sudharsan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Yash Dhull
ALL-ROUNDERS
Abhishek Sharma, Qasim Akram, Nishant Sindhu,
BOWLERS
Mohammad Wasim, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar
Team Composition: IND A 7:4 PAK A | Credits Left: 5.0
THE SQUADS
INDIA A
Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar.
PAKISTAN A
Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.

WHERE TO WATCH IND A vs PAK A EMERGING ASIA CUP 2023 MATCH TODAY?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.

Related stories

Related Topics

India A /

ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Emerging Asia Cup Final: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. US teen Michelsen beats four-time champ Isner to reach first ATP final at Newport
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2022: Who will partner Rohan Bopanna in doubles? Uncertainty continues
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Barcelona’s Juve friendly cancelled after illness in team
    AFP
  5. India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Team India criss-cross the country in pursuit of elusive ICC title

Ayon Sengupta
Chasing the right results: Andy Murray with strength and conditioning coach Matt Little during practice at Wimbledon.

Training Transfer: Bridging the Gap for Athletes

Ramji Srinivasan
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Emerging Asia Cup Final: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs WI, 2nd Test: Batters keep West Indies in contest against India on day 3 
    Team Sportstar
  4. V.R. Vanitha breaks the glass ceiling in Indian cricket, hopes to be a trend-setter
    Shayan Acharya
  5. KSCA T20: Abhinav Manohar, Mayank Agarwal, Padikkal costliest buys in player auction
    N. Sudarshan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Emerging Asia Cup Final: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. US teen Michelsen beats four-time champ Isner to reach first ATP final at Newport
    AP
  3. Asian Games 2022: Who will partner Rohan Bopanna in doubles? Uncertainty continues
    Kamesh Srinivasan
  4. Barcelona’s Juve friendly cancelled after illness in team
    AFP
  5. India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live streaming info: When and where to watch match today?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment