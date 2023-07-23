India A vs Pakistan A Dream11 Prediction Emerging Asia Cup Final: IND A vs PAK A predicted XI, fantasy picks, squads

India A will look to topple defending champion Pakistan A in the final of the ACC Emerging Asia Cup 2023 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday.

Yash Dhull’s side has been the most consistent team in the tournament so far with multiple players Sai Sudharsan, Manav Suthar, Nishant Sindhu shining for the side.

Pakistan A has lost just one game in the tournament - to India A in the final Pool fixture. In the title clash, Pakistan A will bank on the form of players like Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram and Mohammad Wasim Jr to complete its title defence.

IND A vs PAK A PREDICTED XI INDIA A PREDICTED XI Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma, Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag, Nikin Jose, Nishant Sindhu, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya PAKISTAN A PREDICTED XI Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Haris (c & wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Omair Yousuf, Qasim Akram, Mubasir Khan, Amad Butt, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Arshad Iqbal, Sufiyan Muqeem

IND A vs PAK A DREAM11 TEAM WICKETKEEPER Mohammad Haris BATTERS Sai Sudharsan, Omair Bin Yousuf, Yash Dhull ALL-ROUNDERS Abhishek Sharma, Qasim Akram, Nishant Sindhu, BOWLERS Mohammad Wasim, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Harshit Rana, Manav Suthar Team Composition: IND A 7:4 PAK A | Credits Left: 5.0

THE SQUADS INDIA A Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (vc), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (c), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar. Stand-bys: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar. PAKISTAN A Mohammad Haris (c, wk), Omair Bin Yousuf (vc), Amad Butt, Arshad Iqbal, Haseebullah, Kamran Ghulam, Mehran Mumtaz, Mubasir Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Qasim Akram, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sufiyan Muqeem and Tayyab Tahir. Non-traveling reserves: Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Junaid and Rohail Nazir.

WHERE TO WATCH IND A vs PAK A EMERGING ASIA CUP 2023 MATCH TODAY?

The India A vs Pakistan A Emerging Asia Cup match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 in India and will be available on Star Sports 3 in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. Viewers in other countries can follow the game live on Asian Cricket Council’s YouTube channel. The match will also be streamed LIVE on the FanCode app.