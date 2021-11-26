Cricket Cricket India A vs South Africa A : First unofficial Test ends in draw In response to the hosts' 509 for seven declared, India A had reached 308 for four at stumps on day three. PTI Bloemfontein 26 November, 2021 20:39 IST Abhimanyu Easwaran compiled a solid hundred in the game. - Getty Images PTI Bloemfontein 26 November, 2021 20:39 IST The first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A ended in a draw after play on fourth and final day was washed out.In response to the hosts' 509 for seven declared, India A had reached 308 for four at stumps on day three.Abhimanyu Easwaran compiled a solid hundred in the game but skipper Priyank Panchal missed out on one by only four runs. The bowlers struggled with the hosts piling on the runs.READ : India tour of South Africa: BCCI monitors situation amid fears of new COVID variant Hanuma Vihari, who was controversially dropped for the home series against New Zealand, made 25 off 53 balls. Prithvi Shaw scored a fine 48 but would have been disappointed to miss out on a hundred in good batting conditions.The second match of the three-match series will be played from November 29 at the same venue.The A tour has been organised ahead of the senior team's series against South Africa beginning next month. However, the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa has cast doubts on the tour.Brief scores: South Africa A: 509 for 7 declared in 135.3 overs (Pieter Malan 163, Tony de Zorzi 117; Navdeep Saine 2/67, Arzan Nagwaswalla 2/75). India A: 308 for 4 in 93.1 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 103, Priyank Panchal 96, Prithvi Shaw 48). Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :