India A vs South Africa A : First unofficial Test ends in draw

The first unofficial Test between India A and South Africa A ended in a draw after play on fourth and final day was washed out.

In response to the hosts' 509 for seven declared, India A had reached 308 for four at stumps on day three.

Abhimanyu Easwaran compiled a solid hundred in the game but skipper Priyank Panchal missed out on one by only four runs. The bowlers struggled with the hosts piling on the runs.

Hanuma Vihari, who was controversially dropped for the home series against New Zealand, made 25 off 53 balls. Prithvi Shaw scored a fine 48 but would have been disappointed to miss out on a hundred in good batting conditions.

The second match of the three-match series will be played from November 29 at the same venue.

The A tour has been organised ahead of the senior team's series against South Africa beginning next month. However, the emergence of a new COVID-19 variant in South Africa has cast doubts on the tour.

Brief scores: South Africa A: 509 for 7 declared in 135.3 overs (Pieter Malan 163, Tony de Zorzi 117; Navdeep Saine 2/67, Arzan Nagwaswalla 2/75). India A: 308 for 4 in 93.1 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 103, Priyank Panchal 96, Prithvi Shaw 48).