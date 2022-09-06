India all-rounder Deepak Chahar has been added to the Asia Cup 2022 squad after pacer Avesh Khan was ruled out of the tournament on Tuesday.

According to a report from PTI, Chahar will replace Avesh after the bowler was deemed unfit due to illness.

Avesh did not travel with the team to the venue for both Super Four matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, Chahar was bowling at full tilt on the side pitch under the supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Chahar had recently made his comeback in national colours during the Zimbabwe ODI series, after a long injury layoff that had also ruled him out of the IPL earlier this year. The 30-year-old picked five wickets in two matches in the series in Harare.