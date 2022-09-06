Cricket

Asia Cup: Deepak Chahar replaces Avesh Khan in India squad

India Asia Cup 2022 squad: Deepak Chahar will replace seamer Avesh Khan who was ruled out of the Indian squad on Tuesday.

Team Sportstar
06 September, 2022 20:50 IST
Deepak Chahar will join India’s main squad for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament.

Deepak Chahar will join India’s main squad for the remainder of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament. | Photo Credit: AFP

India all-rounder Deepak Chahar has been added to the Asia Cup 2022 squad after pacer Avesh Khan was ruled out of the tournament on Tuesday.

According to a report from PTI, Chahar will replace Avesh after the bowler was deemed unfit due to illness.

Avesh did not travel with the team to the venue for both Super Four matches against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, Chahar was bowling at full tilt on the side pitch under the supervision of bowling coach Paras Mhambrey.

Chahar had recently made his comeback in national colours during the Zimbabwe ODI series, after a long injury layoff that had also ruled him out of the IPL earlier this year. The 30-year-old picked five wickets in two matches in the series in Harare.

