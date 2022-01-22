India Maharajas vs World Giants LIVE Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: Sidebottom gets Jaffer, Badrinath in one over

Welcome to Sportstar's Coverage of the Legends League Cricket match between India Maharajas and World Giants. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you the updates as action unfurled at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman.

Morkel hits the deck hard and forces Kaif to scramble for a single. Anderson quickly picks the ball and has a shy at the non-striker's end but misses. Kaif nowhere in frame, a sure goner if it had hit the stumps.

Morne Morkel replaces Hoggard

IMR 16/2 in 2 overs: Sidebottom to Jaffer. OUT! Edged and taken by Haddin! Sidebottom takes the ball across the deck and Jaffer gets a sharp edge flying straight to the wicketkeeper. He falls for nought and Badrinath walks in at 3. And there's another! A cracking inswinger striking the pads and the umpire raises the finger. Badrinath opts for a review but that looks plumb in front. Three reds on replay and gone. Two in two for Sidebottom! Skipper Kaif walks in at 4. Sidebottom cramps the batter with a cracking line as the ball moves in sharply to the stumps on length.

Wasim Jaffer c †Haddin b Sidebottom 0 (2b); S Badrinath lbw b Sidebottom 0 (1b)

Sidebottom from the opposite end

IMR 14/0 in 1 over: Hoggard to Ojha. Edged first ball! A gentle outswinger from Hoggard and Ojha opens the face of the bat and gets a streaky outside edge sailing past Daren Sammy at first slip. The Englishman's still got it. Hoggard shapes one away from length to beat the outside-edge. And Ojha counters with a huge SIX over long-on! A tad too slow in the slot from Hoggard and he pays the price. Loose on the pads and Ojha flicks it past square leg for FOUR to finish the first over.

Here we go! Wasim Jaffer and Naman Ojha to open for India. Matthew Hoggard with the new ball for the Giants.

A much bigger challenge for the Maharajas in the absence of Irfan Pathan, who shone in both departments on Thursday. The Giants look stacked and it will be a decent contest for the Indian veterans tonight.

India Maharajas XI: Naman Ojha (w), Wasim Jaffer, S Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Mohammad Kaif (c), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, RP Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel

World Giants XI: Kevin Pietersen, Kevin O'Brien, Jonathan Trott, Corey Anderson, Brad Haddin, Daren Sammy, Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Ryan Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard

Pitch Report: The surface seems rock solid with a smattering of grass. The batters are in for a treat.

TOSS: World Giants wins toss, opts to bowl

TOSS incoming....

7:18PM IST: We are moments away from the toss. Will be interesting to see if the teams will opt for any changes tonight.

Match Review - India Maharajas vs Asia Lions

In a stellar start to its campaign, India Maharajas defeated Asia Lions in the inaugural match of the Legends League Cricket in Muscat on Friday.

Led by the powerful display of the Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, the Maharajas romped home by six wickets in a 176-run chase against the Lions.

Yusuf Pathan stole the show with his 40-ball 80 in the Indian chase that fell to a spot of bother before he arrived at the crease.

The Maharajas top-order was derailed by a veteran Lions attack that comprised Shoaib Akhtar, Nuwan Kulasekara and Umar Gul. India openers Naman Ojha and Stuart Binny fell cheaply while S Badrinath was run-out without opening his account by spin ace Muttiah Muralitharan within the PowerPlay.

HIGHLIGHTS

Yusuf soon joined skipper Mohammed Kaif with the Maharajas requiring 142 runs in under 14 overs. Yusuf tore into the bowling attack with powerful strokes against the seamers before taking on the spinners, Muralitharan and Mohammad Hafeez. He brought up his fifty in style with a six in the 15th over of the chase and was all set to take India home before being run-out on 80 off 40 deliveries, an innings laced with nine fours and five sixes.

Kaif (42 n.o.) and Irfan Pathan (21 n.o.) then proceeded to seal the chase without breaking a sweat in the final over of the chase.

READ: Legends League Cricket: Former stars bring joy to cricket fans in Muscat

READ: Harbhajan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier in the evening, the veteran Indian side won the toss and sent the Misbah-ul-Haq led Asian side into bat. The Lions lost regular wickets up-front, with Irfan (2/21) and Munaf Patel (1/25) keeping a lid on the scoring rate. However, a fine fifty from former Sri Lanka opener Upul Tharanga (66) and an able cameo from skipper Misbah (44) took the Lions to 175 for seven in 20 overs.

The Asia Lions will take on the World Giants in the second match of the tournament on Saturday. The Giants will then face the Maharajas on Sunday.

Brief Scores: IMR 179/4 in 19.1 overs (Yusuf 80, Kaif 42*, Akhtar 1/21) beat ALN 175/7 in 20 overs (Tharanga 66, Misbah 44, Gony 3/45, Irfan 2/22)

World Giants vs Asia Lions - Match 2

The World Giants began its LLC campaign in defeat as it went down to a rejuvenated Asia Lions on Friday. The Daren Sammy-led Giants got off to a brilliant start after being sent into bat. The team posted a daunting 205 for seven on the board with Ireland's Kevin O Brien steering the innings with a stunning 46-ball 95 with seven sixes and as many fours.

In reply, the Lions chase was set in motion by fifties from opener Tillakaratne Dilshan (52) and Upul Tharanga (63). Later, cameos from Mohammed Hafeez (27), Asghar Afghan (14*) and skipper Misbah (19*) took the side home in the final over with six wickets to spare, thereby earning the Lions its first win in the tournament.

Squads

India Maharajas team squad: Virender Sehwag (c), Naman Ojha (wk), Yusuf Pathan, S Badrinath, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Hemang Badani, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Venugopal Rao, Stuart Binny, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, Amit Bhandari World Giants team squad: Kevin Pietersen, Phil Mustard(w), Kevin O Brien, Corey Anderson, Owais Shah, Daren Sammy(c), Albie Morkel, Imran Tahir, Morne Morkel, Monty Panesar, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Jonathan Trott, Brett Lee, Brad Haddin, Brendan Taylor, Daniel Vettori, Herschelle Gibbs, Jonty Rhodes



Where to watch India Maharajas vs World Giants, Legends League Cricket 2022 match?

The live broadcast of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will be available on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 3 . You can catch the live commentary on Sportstar.