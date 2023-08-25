WATCH: India begins preparatory camp for Asia Cup 2023

Away from the city’s din and media glare, the Asia Cup-bound Indian cricket team started its practice in earnest at the Alur Grounds here on Friday.
While police and private security were deployed at the gates to turn away those who would come to get a glimpse of the cricketers, the host broadcaster Star Sports was allowed, and it even put out a video of the preparations on Instagram.
If the first day of the camp on Thursday was reserved for fitness tests, Friday saw the Indian players indulge in cricketing drills under the guidance of head coach Rahul Dravid and his support staff.
