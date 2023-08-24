Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by a single run in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 91 in the Pakistan chase but it was a late Shadab Khan cameo (48, 35b) that allowed Pakistan to creep over the line after a flurry of middle-order wickets.
Fazalhaq Farooqi was the top wicket-taker for Afghanistan, and he was responsible for a moment of drama after running Shadab out at the non-strikers end during the last over.
Babar Azam scored a 66-ball 53, building a solid partnership with Imam to set Pakistan on its way.
Earlier in the day, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a run-a-ball 151, his fifth ODI hundred in 23 innings to take Afghanistan to 300/5 in 50 overs.
He was ably supported by opening partner Ibrahim Zadran who scored 80 of 101 balls but Babar’s side managed to edge the close contest and secure the series.
Latest on Sportstar
- PAK v AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out backing up
- Pakistan beats Afghanistan by one wicket to clinch ODI series
- AFG vs PAK Live Score, 2nd ODI Updates: Pakistan beats Afghanistan by 1 wicket in a last over thriller
- BWF World Championships 2023: Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag duo in quarterfinals; Sen, Treesa-Gayatri bow out
- World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates Day 6: Jeswin Aldrin fouls on second attempt in Long Jump final; Jakob Ingebrigtsen through to 5000m final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE