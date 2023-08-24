MagazineBuy Print

Pakistan beats Afghanistan by one wicket to clinch ODI series

Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 91 in the Pakistan chase but it was a late Shadab Khan cameo (48, 35b) that allowed Pakistan to creep over the line after a flurry of middle-order wickets.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 23:44 IST

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Babar Azam (R) and Imam-ul-Haq (C) bump fists as Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan looks on during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota.
Pakistan's Babar Azam (R) and Imam-ul-Haq (C) bump fists as Afghanistan's Rashid Khan looks on during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. | Photo Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/ AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Babar Azam (R) and Imam-ul-Haq (C) bump fists as Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan looks on during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Afghanistan at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium in Hambantota. | Photo Credit: ISHARA S. KODIKARA/ AFP

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by a single run in the 2nd One Day International (ODI) at the  Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Imam-ul-Haq top-scored with 91 in the Pakistan chase but it was a late Shadab Khan cameo (48, 35b) that allowed Pakistan to creep over the line after a flurry of middle-order wickets.

MATCH SCORECARD

Fazalhaq Farooqi was the top wicket-taker for Afghanistan, and he was responsible for a moment of drama after running Shadab out at the non-strikers end during the last over.

Babar Azam scored a 66-ball 53, building a solid partnership with Imam to set Pakistan on its way.

Earlier in the day, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a run-a-ball 151, his fifth ODI hundred in 23 innings to take Afghanistan to 300/5 in 50 overs.

He was ably supported by opening partner Ibrahim Zadran who scored 80 of 101 balls but Babar’s side managed to edge the close contest and secure the series.

