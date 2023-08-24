MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PAK v AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out backing up

Shadab, who was batting on 48, was at the non-striker’s end in the last over with his team needing 11 off the final over.

Published : Aug 24, 2023 23:35 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pakistan’s Shadab Khan was run out backing up in the last over by Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Pakistan’s Shadab Khan was run out backing up in the last over by Fazalhaq Farooqi. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Shadab Khan was run out backing up in the last over by Fazalhaq Farooqi. | Photo Credit: AFP

Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi ran out Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan who was trying to backup at the non-striker’s end in the last over of the second ODI being played at Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Shadab, who was batting on 48, was at the non-striker’s end in the last over with his team needing 11 off the final over.

Farooqi found Shadab backing up and removed the bails when he was out of the crease.

Umpires referred upstairs to double check and TV umpire had no issues to give adjudge Shadab Khan runout.

Shadab walked back to the pavillion shaking his head.

Pakistan however ended up winning the match by one wicket on the second last ball of the last over and clinch the series 2-0.

Related stories

Related Topics

shadab khan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK v AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out backing up
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs PAK, 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan beats Afghanistan by 1 wicket in a last over thriller
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan beats Afghanistan by one wicket to clinch ODI series
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF World Championships 2023: Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag duo in quarterfinals; Sen, Treesa-Gayatri bow out
    PTI
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates Day 6: Jeswin Aldrin fouls on second attempt in Long Jump final; Jakob Ingebrigtsen through to 5000m final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Pakistan beats Afghanistan by one wicket to clinch ODI series
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK v AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out backing up
    Team Sportstar
  3. Umesh Yadav signs for Essex in County Championship
    PTI
  4. India players undergo Yo-Yo test at conditioning camp ahead of Asia Cup
    PTI
  5. India eyes Asian dominance as World Cup selection looms
    Dhruva Prasad
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. PAK v AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out backing up
    Team Sportstar
  2. AFG vs PAK, 2nd ODI Highlights: Pakistan beats Afghanistan by 1 wicket in a last over thriller
    Team Sportstar
  3. Pakistan beats Afghanistan by one wicket to clinch ODI series
    Team Sportstar
  4. BWF World Championships 2023: Prannoy, Satwik-Chirag duo in quarterfinals; Sen, Treesa-Gayatri bow out
    PTI
  5. World Athletics Championships 2023 LIVE Updates Day 6: Jeswin Aldrin fouls on second attempt in Long Jump final; Jakob Ingebrigtsen through to 5000m final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment