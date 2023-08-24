PAK v AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out backing up

Afghanistan fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi ran out Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan who was trying to backup at the non-striker’s end in the last over of the second ODI being played at Hambantota, Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Shadab, who was batting on 48, was at the non-striker’s end in the last over with his team needing 11 off the final over.

Farooqi found Shadab backing up and removed the bails when he was out of the crease.

Umpires referred upstairs to double check and TV umpire had no issues to give adjudge Shadab Khan runout.

Shadab walked back to the pavillion shaking his head.

Pakistan however ended up winning the match by one wicket on the second last ball of the last over and clinch the series 2-0.