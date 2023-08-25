MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as Chameera, Hasaranga injured; Perera, Fernando test Covid positive

Chameera and Hasaranga picked up injuries in the Lanka Premier League and are doubtful to make the final team. Perera and Fernando could still make the cut upon returning negative results.

Published : Aug 25, 2023 21:07 IST , COLOMBO - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Dushmantha Chameera suffered a shoulder injury during the Lanka Premier League.
Dushmantha Chameera suffered a shoulder injury during the Lanka Premier League. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Dushmantha Chameera suffered a shoulder injury during the Lanka Premier League. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

Sri Lanka on Friday suffered a major setback as four of its cricketers, including pacer Dushamantha Chameera and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, were rendered doubtful for the upcoming Asia Cup because of injuries and Covid-19.

Chameera could be ruled out of the Asia Cup because of a shoulder injury that he suffered during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Leading spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who picked up a thigh niggle ahead of the LPL final, could miss at least two matches of his team in the Asia Cup, ESPNCricinfo reported.

Sri Lanka will begin its Asia Cup campaign against Bangladesh on August 31 at Pallekele.

Adding to the Lankan woes, batters Kusal Perera and Avishka Fernando have been tested positive for COVID-19.

Both Perera and Fernando are currently under observation and their inclusion in the Lankan squad will depend on the speed of the recovery.

The Sri Lankan team management said the duo contacted COVID-19 during the latter stages of the LPL 2023.

They will have to return a negative test result to get included in the squad for the Asia Cup.

Related stories

Related Topics

Asia Cup 2023 /

Sri Lanka /

Dushmantha Chameera /

Wanindu Hasaranga /

Kusal Perera /

Avishka Fernando

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as Chameera, Hasaranga injured; Perera, Fernando test Covid positive
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 25
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola ‘always there’ despite back surgery, says City assistant
    AFP
  4. Ter Stegen extends Barcelona contract to 2028
    AFP
  5. East Bengal beats Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to book Durand Cup semifinal clash against NorthEast United
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2023 review: Concerns remain, but Fulton’s vision is taking shape

Uthra Ganesan
Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey is optimistic about the men’s team’s future under new head coach Craig Fulton.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey: World wants to see India vs Pakistan contests; still a charm to it 

Aashin Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as Chameera, Hasaranga injured; Perera, Fernando test Covid positive
    PTI
  2. Pakistan beats Afghanistan by one wicket to clinch ODI series
    AP
  3. PAK v AFG: Fazalhaq Farooqi runs Shadab Khan out backing up
    Team Sportstar
  4. Umesh Yadav signs for Essex in County Championship
    PTI
  5. India players undergo Yo-Yo test at conditioning camp ahead of Asia Cup
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asia Cup: Setback for Sri Lanka as Chameera, Hasaranga injured; Perera, Fernando test Covid positive
    PTI
  2. Indian sports news wrap, August 25
    Team Sportstar
  3. Guardiola ‘always there’ despite back surgery, says City assistant
    AFP
  4. Ter Stegen extends Barcelona contract to 2028
    AFP
  5. East Bengal beats Gokulam Kerala 2-1 to book Durand Cup semifinal clash against NorthEast United
    Amitabha Das Sharma
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment