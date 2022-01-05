South African umpire Paleker with roots in Ratnagiri

South African umpire Allahudien Paleker is having a fine Test debut in the ongoing second match against India at the Wanderers in Johannesburg but very few would know that his family traces its origins to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra.

The Palekers are from the Shiv village in Khed tehsil of Ratnagiri district.

Shiv village 'sarpanch' (village head) Durvesh Paleker told PTI on Wednesday, "I am also a Paleker. He traces his roots to our Shiv village. His father then migrated to South Africa for a job and later settled there. Allahudien was born in South Africa, but his original village is Shiv, which is in Khed tehsil."

"The entire village, the gram panchayat (local governing body) is proud of him, that our name and that of the village has gone on the international level. We are extremely happy," added Durvesh.

READ| Pant's poor batting form in Tests a concern for India

Not only this but Paleker, 44, had also officiated in a Ranji Trophy game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 2014/15 Indian domestic season.

Paleker had officiated in the Mumbai versus Madhya Pradesh league game along with Indian umpire Krishnamachari Srinivasan.

READ| Habibul Bashar: Bangladesh's win is the best gift in the new year

"He did umpire in that Ranji Trophy game and also stood in another Ranji game in India as part of the umpire exchange programme," a senior Mumbai Cricket Association umpire, who was also the MCA's office-bearer in the past, told PTI.

In that drawn game against Madhya Pradesh, Palekar had witnessed centuries by Suryakumar Yadav (135) and Shreyas Iyer (142 not out).

Paleker is a former first-class player and comes from a family of umpires. His father Jamalodien is also an umpire.