India squad for West Indies series to be picked on November 21

The MSK Prasad-led selection committee will meet in Kolkata on Thursday to pick the squad for the three-match T20I and ODI series against the West Indies.

This could be the last assignment for the five-member panel -- which has Devang Gandhi, Gagan Khoda, Jatin Paranjape, Sharandeep Singh -- as other members. With the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Annual General Meeting, scheduled on December 1, chances are high that a new selection committee could be in place soon.

Top officials at the Board, too, have indicated that a fresh panel is set to be introduced. Names of former India cricketers, Laxman Sivaramakarishnan, Deep Dasgupta, Ashish Nehra are doing the rounds as possible candidates in the new selection panel, however, there is no confirmation.

When the current selection committee meets in Kolkata, it would also be interesting to see whether Rohit Sharma is included in the side for the ODI series against the West Indies. It has been quite a long and tiring season for Rohit so far, and keeping the workload in mind, the selectors need to make a decision.

In the T20I series against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli was rested and Rohit had to step up as the captain. “The selectors are likely to have a word with Rohit and take a call accordingly. A long season awaits him, so it needs to be discussed,” a source in the know of things, said.

The women’s selection committee will also meet in Kolkata on the same day to pick India A squad for the three-match T20 and One-day series against Australia A, which begins Down Under from December 9. While none of the top players will be part of the India squad, the selectors are likely to include Mansi Joshi, Hemalatha Dayalan and Harleen Deol -- who have not got much opportunity in the national team -- for the series, which will continue till December 24.