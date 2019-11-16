Cricket Cricket World Test Championship: India extends lead at the top with win over Bangladesh It was yet another convincing win for Virat Kohli and Co. as India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Team Sportstar 16 November, 2019 16:02 IST Virat Kohli-led India leads the WTC table with 300 points. - PTI Team Sportstar 16 November, 2019 16:02 IST It was yet another convincing win for Virat Kohli and Co. as India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.With this win, the Virat Kohli-led side recorded its fourth straight Test win at home this season. India had earlier beaten South Africa to complete a 3-0 whitewash.READ: India beats South Africa to complete 3-0 whitewashEver since the ICC World Test Championship was introduced, this was India's sixth straight win as the team pocketed another 60 points and sits pretty on top of the points table with 300 points. READ: World Test Championship Points tableThe gap between India and New Zealand is huge as the table topper enjoys a lead of 240 points over second placed Kiwis. Third placed Sri Lanka also has 60 points and is followed by Australia (56 points) and England (56 points).READ: ICC World Test Championship - FAQs and all you need to knowWorld Test Championship (Points table)India: 300 (Matches: 6 Won: 6 Lost: 0 Drawn: 0)New Zealand: 60 (Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Drawn: 0)Sri Lanka: 60 (Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Drawn: 0)Australia: 56 (Matches: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Drawn: 1)England: 56 (Matches: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Drawn: 1)West Indies: 0 (Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Drawn: 0)South Africa: 0 (Matches: 3 Won: 0 Lost: 3 Drawn: 0)Bangladesh: 0 (Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Drawn: 0)Pakistan: 0 (Matches: 0 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Drawn: 0) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.