World Test Championship: India extends lead at the top with win over Bangladesh

It was yet another convincing win for Virat Kohli and Co. as India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series.

16 November, 2019 16:02 IST
Virat Kohli-led India leads the WTC table with 300 points.   -  PTI

With this win, the Virat Kohli-led side recorded its fourth straight Test win at home this season. India had earlier beaten South Africa to complete a 3-0 whitewash.

Ever since the ICC World Test Championship was introduced, this was India's sixth straight win as the team pocketed another 60 points and sits pretty on top of the points table with 300 points.

The gap between India and New Zealand is huge as the table topper enjoys a lead of 240 points over second placed Kiwis. Third placed Sri Lanka also has 60 points and is followed by Australia (56 points) and England (56 points).

World Test Championship (Points table)

India: 300 (Matches: 6 Won: 6 Lost: 0 Drawn: 0)

New Zealand: 60 (Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Drawn: 0)

Sri Lanka: 60 (Matches: 2 Won: 1 Lost: 1 Drawn: 0)

Australia: 56 (Matches: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Drawn: 1)

England: 56 (Matches: 5 Won: 2 Lost: 2 Drawn: 1)

West Indies: 0 (Matches: 2 Won: 0 Lost: 2 Drawn: 0)

South Africa: 0 (Matches: 3 Won: 0 Lost: 3 Drawn: 0)

Bangladesh: 0 (Matches: 1 Won: 0 Lost: 1 Drawn: 0)

Pakistan: 0 (Matches: 0 Won: 0 Lost: 0 Drawn: 0)

