India vs Australia: Brisbane Test to ahead as scheduled

The fourth Test between India and Australia, scheduled between January 15 and 19, is set to go ahead in Brisbane as planned. After almost a week of confusion, where there was a logjam between Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Cricket Australia (CA) over hard quarantine rules in Brisbane, an accord was reached on Sunday.

"We are all good to go. It is a win for cricket," said a CA insider, confirming the development. While media reports suggest BCCI has asked CA to ensure that the Indian contingent is out of the city as soon as the match ends (scheduled to conclude by January 19), Sportstar understands there has been no formal communication from the Indian cricket board yet.

'Play in Brisbane or forfeit' - India vs Australia fourth Test's fate hangs in balance

On Thursday morning, Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced 72-hour restrictions in Brisbane following a positive Covid-19 case that was confirmed as being the UK variant of the coronavirus. That said, Queensland’s chief health officer has approved CA’s Covid safety and quarantine management plans to conduct the fourth Test.

The Indian contingent underwent two weeks of strict quarantine upon their arrival in Down Under, but have since had more freedom while playing matches in Adelaide, Canberra, Sydney and Melbourne.