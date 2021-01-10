Sydney Test: CA launches investigation into racist abuse on Day Four

Cricket Australia and New South Wales Police have launched separate investigations into the allegations of racial abuse hurled on the visiting Indian team by some spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. Play was halted for several minutes after Indian fast bowler Mohammed Siraj complained to the on-field umpires about being racially abused by a section of the crowd, and a number of spectators were evicted from the venue.

“The abuse of cricketers by crowd members is not acceptable,” Sean Carroll, CA’s Head of Integrity and Security, said via a communique.

“We thank the Indian team for their vigilance in reporting today’s incident, which we are now in the process of investigating. A number of spectators were interviewed by NSW Police and subsequently removed from the SCG on Sunday afternoon. While we await the outcome of the investigation by NSW Police, CA has launched its own inquiry into the matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the International Cricket Council has condemned racial abuse suffered by the Indian team in the Sydney Test.

Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary Iines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 10, 2021

“There is no place for discrimination in our sport and we are incredibly disappointed that a small minority of fans may think that this abhorrent behaviour is acceptable,” Manu Sawhney, ICC chief executive, said via a media release.

“We have a comprehensive Anti-Discrimination Policy in place that Members have to abide by and ensure is adhered to by fans and we welcome the action taken by ground authorities and Cricket Australia today. We will provide Cricket Australia and the relevant authorities with our full support in any ensuing investigation as we will not tolerate any racism in our sport.”