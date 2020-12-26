IND v AUS India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Score: Rahane, unsettled opening pair in focus on Boxing Day Aus vs Ind 2nd Test, Boxing Day Test 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming: Get the live cricket score updates and ball by ball commentary from the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia at the MCG. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 December, 2020 03:48 IST Umesh Yadav rolling his arms in the nets at the MCG. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar Last Updated: 26 December, 2020 03:48 IST Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Boxig Day Test match between India and Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia at MCGTestsInd wonAus wonDrawn8152PREVIEWIndia made four changes in its bid to bounce back from its shellacking in Adelaide but it faces an uphill battle as Australia captain Tim Paine wants the host to continue its ruthless streak in the second Test in Melbourne from Saturday.The tourist was shot out for a record low innings total of 36 in Adelaide where Australia triumphed inside three days to go 1-0 up in the four-Test series.A combination of poor form, injury and regular skipper Virat Kohli's paternity leave forced the changes, which would see top-order batsman Shubman Gill and quick Mohammed Siraj making their debut in the Boxing Day Test.Here's the full match preview - READLISTEN: The horror show in Adelaide will force the Indian management to make some tough decisions. Can India bounce back in Melbourne? We discuss on Matchpoint Paradox Australia (Playing XI): To Be Announced. Team India XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin and Mohd. Siraj.Complete Squads:India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Kuldeep YadavAustralia Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, James Pattinson, Michael Neser, Mitchell SwepsonWhen: December 26 to 30, 5:30 AM ISTWhere: Melbourne Cricket Ground, MelbourneThe match will be streamed lived on SonyLIV app.