India vs Australia 2nd Test Live Score: Rahane, unsettled opening pair in focus on Boxing Day

Boxing Day Tests between India and Australia at MCG

Tests Ind won Aus won Drawn 8 1 5 2

PREVIEW

India made four changes in its bid to bounce back from its shellacking in Adelaide but it faces an uphill battle as Australia captain Tim Paine wants the host to continue its ruthless streak in the second Test in Melbourne from Saturday.

The tourist was shot out for a record low innings total of 36 in Adelaide where Australia triumphed inside three days to go 1-0 up in the four-Test series.

A combination of poor form, injury and regular skipper Virat Kohli's paternity leave forced the changes, which would see top-order batsman Shubman Gill and quick Mohammed Siraj making their debut in the Boxing Day Test.

