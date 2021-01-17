LIVE India vs Australia 4th Test Day 3 Live Cricket Score: Rahane, Pujara hold key after losing openers

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's Live Coverage of Australia vs India, Fourth Test, Day 3 at the Gabba, Brisbane.



India 64/2 after 27 overs: Rahane is up and running with a beautiful drive through the covers but the ball doesn't reach the boundary as the India skipper settles for a couple. Cummins then comes back to bowl three consecutive dots to end the over on a high.

We are all set for Day 3 to begin and it will be Pat Cummins to Ajinkya Rahane

Brisbane Test: Australia tightens grip on rain-curtailed day

Rohit Sharma’s indiscreet shot selection pegged India back after its rookie bowling attack restricted Australia to 369 on a rain-curtailed second day of the fourth Test on Saturday. With heavy thundershowers preventing any play in the post-tea session, India ended the day at 62 for two.

Rohit was elegant as ever in his 44 off 74 balls before Nathan Lyon in his 100th Test enticed him to come down the track; he was caught out by Mitchell Starc at long-on. India also lost Shubman Gill (7), who edged a delivery off Pat Cummins to Steve Smith.

Cheteshwar Pujara (8) and Ajinkya Rahane (2) added two runs in the 6.1 overs before the break.

There were six boundaries from Rohit but he did not fiddle at deliveries in and around the off-stump channel even as Cummins and Josh Hazlewood bowled a testing spell under overcast conditions.

No regrets for playing that shot off Lyon, says Rohit

Rohit Sharma understands the criticism that his untimely dismissal has invited but the India vice-captain has "no regrets" about going after Nathan Lyon, saying that's his way of putting bowlers under pressure.

Rohit looked in good touch during his 44 off 74 balls but was dismissed trying to loft Lyon over mid-wicket, the kind of shots that has often brought about his dismissal even during earlier Test matches.

"You always have a plan and I actually have no regret of playing that shot. It is something that I always like to do --- put pressure on bowlers. Nathan Lyon is a smart bowler and he bowled into me which made it difficult for me to get some elevation," Rohit said at the post-match virtual conference.

His shot selection invited criticism from the commentary box. India was 62 for two at stumps when Rohit could have gone for a big score after a good start.

Rohit understands the disappointment but in his defence would explain why he went for that kind of a high-risk stroke.

"It's not that it is (that shot) coming out of nowhere. It's a shot that I have played well in the past. That's something that I back myself to play and that's the kind of role I play in this team. When it looks like that, it looks bad, but I don't think too much as my focus is to make it count once I am in," he said.

Playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Mayank Agarwal, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan

Australia: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

Toss: Australia won the toss and opted to bat first