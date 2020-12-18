Virat Kohli's stunning catch removes Cameron Green

Indian captain Virat Kohli on Friday pulled off a spectacular catch at mid-wicket to get rid of Australian debutant Cameron Green. Ravichandran Ashwin, bowling his eighth over of the innings, dropped one short, getting the ball to turn into leg stump. Green looked to go for the pull but didn't time it well and Kohli did the rest.

India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2 Live Cricket Score Online: Ashwin takes three to put India on top, Australia five down

This was after Kohli had seen his teammates Jasprit Bumrah and Prithvi Shaw drop regulation chances earlier in the day. It has been a roller-coaster Test match for Kohli, who was run out for 74 after a wrong call from Ajinkya Rahane left him stranded mid-pitch.

The Adelaide Test is also the only time Kohli will play Test cricket Down Under this summer as he will return home to attend the birth of his first child after the game ends on December 21.