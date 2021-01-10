India vs Australia, Sydney Test, Day 4: A day of reviews (DRS)

India saw five reviews go in its favour out of a total of six on day four of the third Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. Although, fans on social media outraged against an appeal for the use of the Umpire's Decision Review System (UDRS or DRS) by India batsman Shubman Gill in the fourth innings at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), there were plenty of other decisions to cheer about.



The first review of Sunday was initiated by a confident Ravichandran Ashwin, after the fourth delivery of the 68th over, when Australia batting mainstay Steve Smith got beaten on the inside edge. Although the umpire signalled not out, the ball tracker displayed three reds to decide the fate of the Sydney batsman.



A fine innings from Cameron Green came to an end when he nicked a good-length delivery from Jasprit Bumrah to stand-in wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Although Saha went up immediately Bumrah wasn't too sure and even ended up asking Green whether he got the edge on the delivery. The Australian all-rounder decided to review but in the end, the Indians had the last laugh.

READ | AUS vs IND: CA apologises to Indian team for racial abuse in Sydney

There were quite a few incidents after Tim Paine and Co. declared, which started off with India opener Rohit Sharma, initially, being adjudged LBW in the eighth over. Rohit was quick to go upstairs and the HawkEye showed that the impact was way above the line of the stumps.



Josh Hazlewood appealed again for a caught-behind, only two deliveries later, as the ball flicked Shubman Gill's pad flap and sailed into Paine's mitts.

ALSO READ | At least six people removed from SCG after Siraj, Rahane complain of unruly behaviour



India, however, lost a review in what can be called a gross misjudgement on the part of Gill. In what was a regulation take behind the stumps, a deviation off the bat was very evident even before Gill signalled the 'T' in the 23rd over.



A livid Cheteshwar Pujara took the last review of the day and the giant screen showed that the Hazlewood delivery was sailing way above the bails after no spikes were spotted on the Snicko.

India, at 98 for two, needs 309 runs to win the contest in three sessions on Monday. The side has eight wickets remaining in the hut - seven if the injured Ravindra Jadeja doesn't walk out to bat.