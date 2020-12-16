Home News India vs Australia, 1st Test, Adelaide: Shaw picked for pink-ball game, Saha preferred over Pant KL Rahul has been left out of the final eleven for the first Test against Australia, which begins in Adelaide on Thursday. Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 December, 2020 13:37 IST Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are likely to open for India in the pink-ball Test against Australian in the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Kolkata 16 December, 2020 13:37 IST KL Rahul has been left out of the playing eleven as India decided to go ahead with Prithvi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari for the first Test against Australia, which begins in Adelaide on Thursday.Earlier in the day, India captain Virat Kohli hinted Rahul could miss out on the first Test. "KL is a quality player, and that's why he has been included in the Test squad. We will have to see what combination suits the balance of the team best," he had said.READ | It's a girl for NZ skipper Kane Williamson, partner Sarah Raheem "Everyone is playing well - they are feeling good. We have a lot of quality players. Someone like a Hanuma Vihari has been absolutely solid. He is someone who has grit and character."KL was brought into the side, understanding we do have opening options. When Rohit comes back into the team, we will have another opener who is established and is going to start. So, where and how KL fits, is a conversation we have to monitor closely. We have to bring our best squad in Australia and go for the best-suited combination," Kohli added.Veteran Wriddhiman Saha has also been selected over Rishabh Pant, who scored a hundred in the practice game.SQUADVirat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vc), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.Subs: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos