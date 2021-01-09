AUS vs IND: India alleges racial abuse from members of the Sydney crowd

The Indian cricket team has lodged an official complaint with match referee David Boon for racial abuse against its pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj by spectators during the third day’s play in the Sydney Test.

READ| 'Play in Brisbane or forfeit' - India vs Australia fourth Test's fate hangs in balance

Sportstar understands that the Indian team managment has formally lodged the complaint after discussing the issue in detail with match officials and security officials. The ball is now in ICC's court, the governing body which has a no-tolerance policy for racism.

READ| Sydney Test: Pat Cummins rattles India as Australia tightens grip

Immediately after the end of Saturday’s play, a group of senior India cricketers, including captain Ajinkya Rahane and R. Ashwin, had an intense discussion with umpires Paul Reiffel and Paul Wilson.

While Cheteshwar Pujara evaded the issue in the post-match interaction, a BCCI insider confirmed that the discussion between the players and officials was about the alleged racial abuse incident.