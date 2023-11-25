India U-19 squad for Asia Cup announced, Uday Saharan to lead

Uday Saharan will lead the India Under-19 squad for the upcoming U-19 Asia Cup 2023 to be played in the UAE.

The junior cricket selection committee picked a 15-member touring party and three travelling standby players. The selection committee has also named four additional reserve players.

However, the reserve players will not be part of the touring contingent.

The Asia Cup will start on December 8 with India taking on Afghanistan in its opening fixture with the final being played on December 17. India will take on Pakistan on December 10 and then take on Nepal on December 12.

India U-19 Squad for Asia Cup

Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (C), Aravelly Avanish Rao (WK), Saumy Kumar Pandey (VC), Murugan Abhishek, Innesh Mahajan (WK), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani, Naman Tiwari

Travelling standby players: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai, Md. Amaan

Reserve players: Digvijay Patil, Jayanth Goyat, P Vignesh, Kiran Chormale