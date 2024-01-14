IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch second T20I between India and Afghanistan

India and Afghanistan lock horns in the second match of the three-game T20I series set to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.
India won the 1st T20I and leads the series 1-0.
Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the second T20I:
When and where is the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan being played?
The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.
What time does the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan begin?
The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:00 PM IST.
Where can we watch the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan?
The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the JioCinema app and website.
Squads
