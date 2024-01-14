MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch second T20I between India and Afghanistan

IND vs AFG: Here’s the live streaming and telecast details of the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Published : Jan 14, 2024 07:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during a net practice session.
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during a net practice session. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu
Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill during a net practice session. | Photo Credit: R V Moorthy / The Hindu

India and Afghanistan lock horns in the second match of the three-game T20I series set to be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday.

India won the 1st T20I and leads the series 1-0.

Preview | India begins Afghanistan challenge with an eye on T20 World Cup

Here are the live streaming and telecast details ahead of the second T20I:

When and where is the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan being played?

The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be played at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

What time does the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan begin?

The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Where can we watch the 2nd T20I between India and Afghanistan?

The second T20I between India and Afghanistan will be telecast on the Sports18 network. The match can also be live streamed via the JioCinema app and website.

Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hazratullah Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Ikram Alikhil, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mohammad Saleem Safi
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan

