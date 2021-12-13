Cricket Cricket India to host Afghanistan for three T20Is in March 2022 According to the FTP released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the team will be travelling to India for an away series after touring Bangladesh. Shayan Acharya Mumbai 13 December, 2021 21:34 IST FILE PHOTO: Sharafuddin Ashraf and Karim Janat of Afghanistan during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against India on November 3 in Abu Dhabi. - Getty Images Shayan Acharya Mumbai 13 December, 2021 21:34 IST India will host Afghanistan for three T20Is in March next year, just before the Indian Premier League. According to the FTP released by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, the team will be travelling to India for an away series after touring Bangladesh.More to follow... Read more stories on Cricket. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :