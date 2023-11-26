India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd T20I Live? All you need to know

The young Indian bowling unit will have to push behind the timid show in the series opener and find its flow against a forceful Australian batting line-up in the second T20 on Sunday.

India had won the first game at Visakhapatnam by two wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, but their bowlers, except pacer Mukesh Kumar, looked incapable of stemming the run-flow.

The pitch and conditions at the Greenfield International Stadium will not be massively different, and that makes it imperative for the Indian bowlers to fire collectively.

From the batting perspective, skipper Suryakumar Yadav is in fine touch along with Ishan Kishan as the duo scored match-winning half-centuries during the opener. Even Rinku Singh and Yashasvi Jaiswal displayed fine touch against the Aussie bowlers.

IND vs AUS 2nd T20 Live match time, Telecast Details and Streaming Info

When will the IND vs AUS 2nd T20 take place?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will take place on Sunday, November 26, 2023

When will the IND vs AUS 2nd T20 start?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will start at 7 p.m. IST.

What time will the IND vs AUS 2nd T20 toss take place?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 toss will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Where is the venue for the IND vs AUS 2nd T20?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will happen at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

How to watch live streaming of IND vs AUS 2nd T20?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

Which TV channel will telecast the IND vs AUS 2nd T20?

The IND vs AUS 2nd T20 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Squads:

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shivam Dubey, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.

Australia Squad: Matthew Wade (captain), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.