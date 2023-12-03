India vs Australia Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live? All you need to know

Preview:

India clinched the series win in the fourth T20I in Raipur when it defended its 174-run total at Raipur against a depleted Australia squad.

For Australia, finishing its India sojourn on a high will be the target, and Travis Head may well be key to this. Of the party that won the World Cup, Head — player-of-the-match in the final — is the most high-profile player still remaining in India.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is the ideal habitat for the kind of breakneck pace of batting Head revels in. A feast is in the offing, if the 29-year-old gets going.

The visitors, though, will need to play the Indian spinners better. In Raipur, on a surface that challenged the batters a bit, Bishnoi and player-of-the-match Axar Patel spun a web that the Aussies found tough to untangle. The pair conceded just 33 runs across eight overs and scalped four wickets. The batting-friendly conditions in Bengaluru should come as a respite for Matthew Wade and his men.

However, this being an inconsequential match in terms of deciding the series winner, there may be personnel changes, especially in the Indian camp which has 17 men to choose from as against 13 in the Australian roster. With India’s first T20I against South Africa in Durban just a week away, rotating a few players is not inconceivable.

Aficionados will also have an eye on the match-day weather. On Saturday, towards late afternoon and evening, overcast conditions could be seen in and around the stadium. There is a saying in these parts during the Northeast monsoon — when Tamil Nadu catches a cold, Karnataka sneezes. The hope and prayer for Sunday will be for a rain of runs and nothing else.

IND vs AUS 5th T20 Live match time, Telecast Details and Streaming Info

When will the IND vs AUS 5th T20 take place?

The IND vs AUS 5th T20 will take place on Sunday, December 3, 2023

When will the IND vs AUS 5th T20 start?

The IND vs AUS 5th T20 will start at 7 p.m. IST.

What time will the IND vs AUS 5th T20 toss take place?

The IND vs AUS 5th T20 toss will take place at 6:30 p.m.

Where is the venue for the IND vs AUS 5th T20?

The IND vs AUS 5th T20 will happen at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

How to watch live streaming of IND vs AUS 5th T20?

The IND vs AUS 5th T20 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema.

Which TV channel will telecast the IND vs AUS 5th T20?

The IND vs AUS 5th T20 match will be telecasted live on the Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Squads:

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Tilak Varma, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh.

Australia Squad: Matthew Wade (c), Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Chris Green, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Ben McDermott, Josh Phillippe, Kane Richardson, Tanveer Sangha and Matthew Short.