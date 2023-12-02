WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers defends title, beats Brisbane Heat by three runs in final

Defending champion Adelaide Strikers won a record-equalling second Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title, beating Brisbane Heat by three runs in the WBBL 2023-24 final at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Strikers posted 125 for five with anchor knocks from Laura Wolvaardt (39) and skipper Tahlia McGrath (38).

Featuring in its third WBBL final, the Heat began positively in the chase before the Strikers pulled things back in the middle-overs. McGrath dismissed Mignon du Preez and Laura Harris off successive deliveries, leaving the Heat four down for 62.

Amelia Kerr and Charli Knott then built a 34-run stand for the fifth wicket before Strikers seamer Megan Schutt dismissed the latter on 20. With 20 required off 12 deliveries, Schutt returned to clean up Heat captain Jess Jonassen while conceding seven in the penultimate over.

Bowling the final over, leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up two wickets on either side of a six from Mikayla Hinkley to record the narrowest win in a WBBL final.

The Strikers are now the fourth team to bag two WBBL titles and the third after Brisbane and the Sydney Sixers to successfully defend the championship.