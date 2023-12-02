MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers defends title, beats Brisbane Heat by three runs in final

WBBL 09: Adelaide Strikers defended a 125-run total to earn its second consecutive title with the narrowest win in a Women’s Big Bash League final over Brisbane Heat on Saturday.

Published : Dec 02, 2023 16:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath shone with bat and ball in the WBBL final.
Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath shone with bat and ball in the WBBL final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Adelaide Strikers captain Tahlia McGrath shone with bat and ball in the WBBL final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Defending champion Adelaide Strikers won a record-equalling second Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) title, beating Brisbane Heat by three runs in the WBBL 2023-24 final at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, the Strikers posted 125 for five with anchor knocks from Laura Wolvaardt (39) and skipper Tahlia McGrath (38).

Featuring in its third WBBL final, the Heat began positively in the chase before the Strikers pulled things back in the middle-overs. McGrath dismissed Mignon du Preez and Laura Harris off successive deliveries, leaving the Heat four down for 62.

ALSO READ
WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction

Amelia Kerr and Charli Knott then built a 34-run stand for the fifth wicket before Strikers seamer Megan Schutt dismissed the latter on 20. With 20 required off 12 deliveries, Schutt returned to clean up Heat captain Jess Jonassen while conceding seven in the penultimate over.

Bowling the final over, leg-spinner Amanda-Jade Wellington picked up two wickets on either side of a six from Mikayla Hinkley to record the narrowest win in a WBBL final.

The Strikers are now the fourth team to bag two WBBL titles and the third after Brisbane and the Sydney Sixers to successfully defend the championship.

Related Topics

Adelaide Strikers /

Brisbane Heat /

Tahlia McGrath

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers defends title, beats Brisbane Heat by three runs in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24 points table LIVE: Sreenidi Deccan on top tied with Mohammedan Sporting Club, I-League standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023: Full squad list of all 12 teams after Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Not over for 50-over cricket yet

Ayon Sengupta
Captain Courageous: Rohit Sharma set such a breathless pace as an opener in the PowerPlay overs that the rest, including Virat Kohli, could bide their time for a while before hitting the straps.

India’s ODI World Cup odyssey points to bright future of sustained success

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Women's Cricket

  1. WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers defends title, beats Brisbane Heat by three runs in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. WPL 2024 Auction: Full list of 165 players available for Women’s Premier League auction
    Team Sportstar
  3. India Women’s squads for Tests, England T20Is announced: Saika Ishaque, Shubha Satheesh get maiden call-ups
    PTI
  4. IND A vs ENG A Women: Issy Wong’s heroics help England level T20 series 1-1
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND A vs ENG A Women, 1st T20: Kashvee, Shreyanka prove their mettle as India pips England by three runs
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WBBL 2023: Adelaide Strikers defends title, beats Brisbane Heat by three runs in final
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pro Kabaddi League: Full list of complete squads of all 12 teams in PKL 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. I-League 2023-24 points table LIVE: Sreenidi Deccan on top tied with Mohammedan Sporting Club, I-League standings
    Team Sportstar
  4. PKL 2023: Full squad list of all 12 teams after Pro Kabaddi League season 10 auction
    Team Sportstar
  5. Which player has most tackle points in Pro Kabaddi League history?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment