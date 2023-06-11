Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WTC Final: There is still enough help for bowlers in wicket, says Green

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stand in Australia’s way and took India to 164 for three on day four while chasing a record 444.

Published : Jun 11, 2023 07:38 IST , London - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green addresses the media after day four of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, London, on June 10, 2023.
Australia all-rounder Cameron Green addresses the media after day four of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, London, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Australia all-rounder Cameron Green addresses the media after day four of the World Test Championship final against India at The Oval, London, on June 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The pitch on Saturday played better than the first three days but Australia all-rounder Cameron Green feels there is still enough help for the pacers and backed his team to defend a 444-run target against India in the World Test Championship final here.

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane stand in Australia’s way and took India to 164 for three on day four while chasing a record 444.

ALSO READ
WTC Final: Oval track wasn’t fully prepared for a game like WTC final, says Shami

“The wicket, we still feel like there’s a lot in there off the wicket. So, yes, any time we can kind of maybe try and hit the seam and let the ball do itself.

“Let the ball go each way. We don’t know which way it’s going, neither does the batter, so that’s a few things we talk about,” said Green.

Green said he made a conscious effort to bowl with the wobbled seam in English conditions.

“I think a lot of conversation we had prior to the game was talking about how good most players are at the ball swinging, but yeah, potentially trying to find a wobble seam. That’s basically the majority of my balls I’ve been trying to do that.” Green has taken two potentially match-winning catches of Rahane and Shubman Gill at gully.

Asked about the stunners he took on day three and four, he said: “Ever since I’ve grown up - yeah, no I put a lot of time and effort into it. I think growing up, always try to get myself in first or second slip and I have done that basically my whole junior career.

ALSO READ
WTC final: Kohli & Co. fight back as record chase beckons India on final day

“So yes, I back myself that I can take a few nice catches and yeah, a bit disappointed the first day dropping that one, but yeah, it’s always nice to repay basically,” he added.

Green feels it will also be important to not pay too much attention to the antics of vociferous Indian fans on the final day Sunday.

“I think that’s always, with the Indian crowd, they get you up and about and they make you think that you’re behind the game when you might not be.

So, I think it’ll be crucial as it was today to kind of keep our nerve and kind of know that yeah - one or two wickets and we’re back on top. We have to definitely be patient,” he added.

Related Topics

Cameron Green /

Australia /

India /

World Test Championship final /

WTC final 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final: There is still enough help for bowlers in wicket, says Green
    PTI
  2. UFC 289 LIVE results, Nunes vs Aldana, Oliveira vs Dariush: Main card starts soon, streaming update
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final: Oval track wasn’t fully prepared for a game like WTC final, says Shami
    PTI
  4. Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals
    AP
  5. Ederson is Manchester City’s unlikely European hero
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. WTC Final: There is still enough help for bowlers in wicket, says Green
    PTI
  2. WTC Final: Oval track wasn’t fully prepared for a game like WTC final, says Shami
    PTI
  3. WTC Final 2023: “We 100 per cent believe that we can win the match,” says Shami ahead of last day
    Ashwin Achal
  4. WTC final: Kohli & Co. fight back as record chase beckons India on final day
    Ashwin Achal
  5. WTC Final 2023: Kohli completes 5000 runs vs Australia, second Indian after Sachin
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. WTC Final: There is still enough help for bowlers in wicket, says Green
    PTI
  2. UFC 289 LIVE results, Nunes vs Aldana, Oliveira vs Dariush: Main card starts soon, streaming update
    Team Sportstar
  3. WTC Final: Oval track wasn’t fully prepared for a game like WTC final, says Shami
    PTI
  4. Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals
    AP
  5. Ederson is Manchester City’s unlikely European hero
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment