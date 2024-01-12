MagazineBuy Print

India vs England Test series 2024: Full squad list for first two Test matches

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, announced the Indian squad which will take on England in its first Test series at home this year.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 22:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Rohit Sharma-led side registered its first-ever Test win in Cape Town on January 4, which helped it top the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.
The Rohit Sharma-led side registered its first-ever Test win in Cape Town on January 4, which helped it top the World Test Championship (WTC) standings. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: PTI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), on Friday, announced the India squad which will take on England in the first two Test matches of the five-match series at home this year.

The Rohit Sharma-led side registered its first-ever Test win in Cape Town on January 4, which helped it top the World Test Championship (WTC) standings.

ALSO READ: Question mark over Ranji Trophy scheduling after inclement weather delays games at multiple venues

The team will play the first Test on January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Uttar Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel receives his maiden call-up to the national team and will be the third option behind the stumps in the team after KL Rahul and KS Bharat.

Veterans Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane continue to be overlook for selection to the squad which also sees Ishan Kishan missing out. The rest of the batting unit wears a similar look to the team that toured South Africa.

ALSO READ: Who is Dhruv Jurel, selected in India’s Test squad against England?

Avesh Khan has been added the pace battery led by designated vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar are the other fast bowling options.

India will rely heavily on its spin department to get the better of the English in home conditions and Kuldeep Yadav has been selected to provide cover for regulars R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

India vs England Test Squad for first two Tests
Rohit Sharma (C ), S Gill, Y Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, S Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.

