Who is Dhruv Jurel, selected in India’s Test squad against England?

Dhruv Jurel, vice-captain of India at the U19 World Cup 2020, has played 15 FC games for Uttar Pradesh and been part of the Rajasthan Royals squad since IPL 2022.

Published : Jan 12, 2024 23:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Dhruv Jurel was the vice-captain of India in the U19 World Cup 2020.
FILE PHOTO: Dhruv Jurel was the vice-captain of India in the U19 World Cup 2020. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHER LEE
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Dhruv Jurel was the vice-captain of India in the U19 World Cup 2020. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHER LEE

India announced its Test squad for the first two matches of the five-match series against England set to begin from January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

In the 16-member squad, India picked up three wicket keepers including KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Dhruv Jurel. This is Jurel’s maiden Test call up for India.

Read | India vs England Test series 2024: Full squad list for first two Test matches

Jurel was India’s vice-captain in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. The 22-year-old made his First-Class debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2022 Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha.

So far, Jurel has played 15 FC games in which he has scored 790 runs including one century and five fifties with the best score of 249. He has also played 10 List-A and 23 T20s games.

In IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals bought Jurel on his base price INR 20 lakhs. He made his IPL debut in 2023, and played 13 matches for the Royals, scoring 152 runs at a strike rate of 172.72. RR has retained for IPL 2024.

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
