Who is Dhruv Jurel, selected in India’s Test squad against England?

India announced its Test squad for the first two matches of the five-match series against England set to begin from January 25 at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad.

In the 16-member squad, India picked up three wicket keepers including KL Rahul, KS Bharat, and Dhruv Jurel. This is Jurel’s maiden Test call up for India.

Jurel was India’s vice-captain in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup. The 22-year-old made his First-Class debut for Uttar Pradesh in 2022 Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha.

So far, Jurel has played 15 FC games in which he has scored 790 runs including one century and five fifties with the best score of 249. He has also played 10 List-A and 23 T20s games.

In IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals bought Jurel on his base price INR 20 lakhs. He made his IPL debut in 2023, and played 13 matches for the Royals, scoring 152 runs at a strike rate of 172.72. RR has retained for IPL 2024.