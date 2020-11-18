India to tour England for five-match Test series in 2021

India will tour England next year for a five-match Test series, starting on August 4. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that Trent Bridge will host the first Test, while Lord's will host the second fixture between August 12-16.

The third Test will be played at he Headingley from August 25-29, followed by the fourth outing at the Kia Oval from September 2. The final Test will be played at the Old Trafford in Manchester between September 10-14.

Prior to hosting India, England will play limited overs series against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

“Next year we've got another big international programme to look forward to, with the thrill of a five-test series against India as the centrepiece,” ECB CEO Tom Harrison said in a statement.

“While COVID means there's still a great deal of uncertainty, we really hope to be able to welcome fans back into the grounds safely next year to bring that unique atmosphere to stadia across the country.”

