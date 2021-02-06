IND vs ENG: We are in a very strong position as a team, says Stokes

England all-rounder Ben Stokes said the team did not think about a declaration on day two and will look to bat for at least an hour on day three to completely bat India out of the game. On Saturday, England ended the day on 555 for 8.

“I think we are in a very strong position as a team, you know batting first, being 500 whatever we are still with two wickets remaining going to day three,” said Stokes.

“There were no thoughts whatsoever of a declaration tonight. You just want to get as many runs as you can out here in India. If we can bat another hour tomorrow, we will be very happy,” he added.

Stokes also lauded the team’s positive approach saying, “We didn't just look to survive out there. We didn't just look to eat into the overs, making India stay out there. We also looked to be positive in a way that we scored.”

Though it has been a hard toil for the Indian bowlers, Stokes felt there is enough in the pitch for England to use to seize control of the match.

“I think there has been spin, bounce and reverse. We just played really well, you have got to give us credit there. It has not been exactly easy there. We gave ourselves a great opportunity to get in and score runs on a pitch that is actually offering for the bowlers," said Stokes.