Fit-again Rahul looking forward to England Tests

Indian batsman KL Rahul said that he had regained full fitness, post his rehabilitation and added that he was looking forward to the England Test series, beginning in Chennai from February 5.

"Glad to have completed my rehab strong. No better feeling than being back fit and healthy. Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent. Looking forward to the home series," the right-hander wrote on his twitter handle.

Rahul was ruled out of the last two Tests of the Australia tour after injuring his left wrist during a training session at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and returned to India to start his rehabilitation program at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Before getting injured, the 28-year-old featured in India’s limited-overs leg of its tour of Australia. He did not find a spot in the playing XI for the first two Test matches, before injury forced an early return back to India for him.